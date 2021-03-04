A man from UP kills 17-year-old girl for love affair, beheads at police station – The New Indian Express





Express News Service LUKNI: In a shocking incident of alleged homicide, a man beheaded his minor daughter and arrived at the police station with his head cut off to surrender to police in Hardoi district on Wednesday evening. According to police sources, the man was angry about his daughter’s alleged love with a young man whom he hated. According to Hardoi SP Anurag Vats, the accused, Sarvesh Kumar of Pandeytara village under Majhila police station, was arrested. Police sources claimed that Sarvesh, a vegetable seller, had seen his 17-year-old daughter in a compromising position with a young Adesh, a distant cousin of the victim, a few days ago. He had then decided to kill them both. “Sarvesh’s wife has also proved this in her statement to the police,” the SP said. According to police, Sarvesh arrived home around 3 a.m. Wednesday and beheaded his daughter with a machete. Panic gripped the area when the vegetable seller went down to the Majhila police station, about 2km from his village, holding the severed head of the girl in his hand with dripping blood. He had left his bloodied daughter’s body at home. But before he could reach the police station, a police officer stopped him and was shocked to see him holding a severed head in his hands. When questioned, Sarvesh told police he had beheaded his daughter and was heading to the police station to surrender. “We found the decapitated body and the weapon used in the crime. The accused has been arrested for the murder of his daughter, “said Chief Inspector of Police Anurag Vats. Police added that the girl was studying in Grade 12 and was the eldest of four siblings – three sisters and one brother. Meanwhile, a video of a police officer holding the girl’s head went viral on social media, after which IG Lucknow string Laxmi Singh gained knowledge and suspended the policeman stationed at the Mahila police station. She said the responsibility of the police was to maintain order and law and they also had to behave in a disciplined manner. “The soldier was holding the girl’s severed head and was taking a walk at the police station,” she said.

