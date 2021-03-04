‘A frightened workforce’: Union worries as Olymel reopens after COVID-19 closes





I LOVE RED, Alta. Some workers at a pork processing plant in central Alberta that closed after a COVID-19 blast at the facility are afraid to return to work, says the union president. The Olymel facility in Red Deer closed on February 15 due to the COVID-19 explosion that took three lives and infected 515 workers. The company announced late Wednesday that approval had been given for it to be gradually reopened by Alberta Health. Slaughter operations are scheduled to resume today and slaughterhouse operations on Friday. The plant processes about 10,000 hogs per day. UFCW 401 President Thomas Hesse said he received no word from the company that the factory was reopening. “Obviously the bottom line for Olymel is that they are just putting pigs in front of people,” Hesse said in an interview Wednesday. “What you have is a frightened workforce. There is this huge amount of fear and anxiety, and now a layer of grief over it, and they expect employees to get attention and get back to work.” The union represents about 1,800 workers in the factory. Hesse said the union interviewed between 600 and 700 workers who indicated they were afraid to return to work. He said this was not done by Olymel, Alberta Health Services or Occupational Health and Safety. Hesse said he expects some workers to take advantage of their right to refuse precarious work. “I do not have confidence in job security,” he said. Olymel said the reopening will come with a number of stringent measures. Alberta Health experts will be on the ground when operations resume and provide rapid testing. The company said 1,370 employees at the plant have been tested since Jan. 1. The company says it has added more space to the facility to increase the physical distance. Additional staff has been assigned to monitor and implement the updated measures, Olymel said. Employee groups are invited to attend training sessions covering all implemented health measures, arrangements and action plan developed for reopening. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 4, 2021. From Bill Graveland to Calgary Canadian Press

