Why the textile sectors in Pakistan have to import Indian cotton, yarn is a difficult task

Pakistan’s hopes of importing cotton from India have risen after New Delhi and Pakistan renewed their agreement to observe a ceasefire along the international checkpoint and border in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

But there are some obstacles, especially political ones, for Indian cotton to be overcome before it reaches Pakistan, according to traders and industry officials.

Earlier this week, Pakistanis Express Tribune, quoting Islamabad Ministry of Commerce officials, announced that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Trade Razak Dawood would decide this week on importing cotton and yarn from India.

The report was on the heels of Dawood telling the media on February 13 that Pakistan had no plans to allow duty-free cotton import from India in order to overcome the shortage in the local market.

Higher prices, lower products

The statement came after Pakistan withdrew all cotton import duties on January 2 this year. Earlier, it imposed an import tax of 11 percent.

Signs from Pakistan are vague, especially after Imran Khan chaired a meeting yesterday on rising cotton yarn prices. Dawood wrote on Twitter that the Pakistani Prime Minister had instructed to take the necessary measures, including cross-border trade in cotton yarns, to maintain the momentum of value-added exports.

Yesterday’s summit in Pakistan was held behind raw cotton (cotton) prices rose to a 11-year high in the neighboring Pakistani rupee 12,000 (Indian 5,560) per mound (37.32 kg).

Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India: Report

Cotton prices in Pakistan are literally on fire as its output for the current marketing year (August 2020-July 2021) is 24 per cent lower at 60.19 baile lakh (170 kg), according to the Department of Agriculture. US (USDA).

The US agency estimates cotton imports in Pakistan at 60 lakh.

Pakistan’s crops are lower as farmers cut cotton planting by 10 per cent while the crop was hit by a severe monsoon and severe pest infestation.

Trade in Pakistan, however, is tying even lower yields to 56 lakh bales, the lowest in 30 years.

The decline in harvest in Pakistan comes at a time when global cotton prices have risen sharply since June last year to 87 cents per pound (50,050 per 356kg candy) now. Since the beginning of this year, cotton prices have risen by over 11 percent in the global market.

Cotton yarn prices gain significantly from rising cotton demand level

At the same time, Shankar-6 cotton prices, a benchmark for exports, in India are quoting under 47,000 a candy.

Other Pakistan factories can benefit from this as cotton could be transported by truck across the border or even transported from one of the western ports.

In addition to getting cotton at a competitive price, they can also benefit from shipping fees.

MFN status has been lost

The problem, however, is that after the Pulwama bombing in February 2019 in which at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed, trade between Islamabad and New Delhi has stalled.

In retaliation for the blast and holding Pakistan responsible for it, the Indian government withdrew the most favored nation status granted to Pakistan and imposed a 200 per cent customs duty on imports from there.

On the other hand, Pakistan has not allowed imports from India and the Dawoods meeting reiterated this.

There is no ban on exports to Pakistan from India. A political decision must be made. There is no political pressure here on us, said an official of the government procurement agency.

Advantages of CCI

When contacted, Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) Chairman and Managing Director PK Agarwal told Business line that Pakistan will have to pull its brakes on Indian cotton imports.

Currently, Pakistan may be willing to buy any cotton, but so far, no one has approached from that side, he said.

The CCI is among the most established organizations in the country to supply Pakistan with cotton as, according to traders, it has at least 65 lakh balls in stock with it. The corporation has purchased nearly 100 bales of loop this season (October 2020-September 2021) from manufacturers.

India is also well placed to meet any export demand as it is holding record cotton reserves from last year. According to the Cotton Association of India (CAI), the reserves carried are 125 lakh bales.

The Cotton Production and Consumption Committee (CCPC), a body representing all actors in the textile industry, including government officials, has estimated carrying reserves at 120 lakh.

Carrying from the current season is estimated at 115 lakh bales from CAI and 97.95 lakh laces from CCPC, which means that enough cotton is available for export.

I told CCIs Agarwal Business line last week that cotton exports could reach 65 baila lakh this year. Traders, too, are coming around the scene as they express fears of shipping delays, including the availability of containers.

By the end of February, 37 bales of cotton had been exported from the country.

At the top of record stocks, Indias cotton production is rated highest by the Cotton Production and Consumption Committee (CCPC) at 371 lakh (358.50 lakh). The Cotton Association of India has forecast production at 360 baile lakh, the same as last year.

CAI President Atul Ganatra said no one from the government or trade had applied for the supply of cotton to Pakistan.

It is very difficult in the current political situation to export to Pakistan, he said on the possibility.

Media reports relate to Pakistani factories asking their government to import from India as they are now relying on Africa and the US for their raw material, said Anand Poppat, a Rajkot-based cotton trader. raw, yarn and spinning waste.

There has not yet been any direct investigation from Pakistan, he said, adding that since Pulwama the political situation has not been favorable for exports.

Yarn imports

In addition to cotton, there is also a demand for the import of cotton yarns. This has left the textile industry in Pakistan divided.

While garment and garment manufacturers are demanding that imports of cotton yarn be allowed to speed up production, spinning mills there oppose this as it would be catastrophic for Pakistan’s spinning sector.

In particular, she has opposed imports of cotton yarn from India, saying it could create a crisis in the spinning industry and lead to the closure of factories there.

But value-added textile manufacturers have sought permission to import cotton yarn from India, showing how Islamabad has allowed Indian medicines and pharmaceuticals to be imported.

Representatives of the value-added sector have directly told Pakistan’s adviser to the Prime Minister Dawood that it is also more important to allow the import of cotton yarn from the neighboring country across the Wagah border as quality yarn is not available and prices have multiplied.

Pakistan can easily buy 10-15 cotton yarns from India given the shortage it encounters. Trade on both sides will win, but a political decision must be made, Poppat said.

Traders and officials agree.