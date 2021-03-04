17,000 earthquakes hit Iceland last week. An explosion may be imminent

Even for a volcanic island learned to occasional vibration, this has been an unusual week for Iceland. According to Icelandic Meteorological Office, about 17,000 earthquakes have hit the southwestern region of Reykjana over the past week.

The largest earthquake, a magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale, occurred on the morning of February 24th. He was the strongest in a herd that continues to rock residents in the capital near Reykjavk and surrounding municipalities, where two-thirds of the Icelandic population lives. Two major earthquakes – magnitude 5.0 – also struck on February 27 and March 1.

The quakes have caused little damage so far, although the Iceland Road and Coastal Administration has reported minor cracks in roads in the area and rock falls on steep slopes near the herd epicenter.

“I have experienced earthquakes before but never so much in a row, ”Reykjavik resident Auur Alfa lafsdttir told CNN. “It is very unusual to feel the Earth shake 24 hours a day for a whole week. It makes you feel very small and powerless against nature. ”

In the fishing town of Grindavk, locals have had a landing in the front row for vibrations. “I have not tried anything like this before,” says Pll Valur Bjrnsson, who teaches at the local Fisheries College and sits as a deputy member of Parliament.

“We are used to it; started a year ago. But now it is much more – very disturbing. I’m not afraid, but it ‘s uncomfortable. I woke up twice last night because of [tremors]. It was a big deal when I went to sleep, and woke up with one. “It is difficult, but you have to learn to live with it,” he said.

Puffin Island sits on a boundary of tectonic plates that split continuously, pushing North America and Eurasia apart from each other along the line of the Mid-Atlantic Crest. Most seismic activities here are handled only by sensitive scientific equipment. Strong vibrations occasionally are an inevitable part of living in a seismically active region.

Only this time, there seems to be no end to the rumble underground.

orvaldur rarson, a professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland, said concerns about the latest activity are understandable. “It simply came to our notice then. For this region, this is actually quite unusual, not because of the type of earthquakes or their intensity, but because of their duration. It’s been over for over a week now. ”

“At the moment we are fighting with ‘why’. Why is this happening? It is very likely that we have a magma intrusion into [Earth’s] crust there. “Obviously it has moved closer to the surface, but we are trying to understand if it is moving even closer to it,” he said. With numerous volcanoes in the area, local officials have warned that an eruption could be imminent.

Elsabet Plmadttir, a natural hazards specialist at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, told CNN that authorities are deploying surveillance equipment in the area, from GPS and earthquake monitors to cybercameras and gas detectors.

Even she does not remember having experienced so many earthquakes over such a long period of time. She warns that a more powerful event could cause concern and estimates that the area could experience an earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale or higher.

“In this particular area, where we saw activity last week, we can experience a magnitude 6.0 earthquake. “But we can have a 6.5 east of the area, east of Lake Kleifarvatn,” she says.

No city appears to be at risk from lava flows in the event of a volcanic eruption, according to the latest modeling by the University of Iceland’s Volcanology and Natural Risk Group, which released maps of possible flows on Wednesday.

“Based on the current model, no major city is in danger,” volcanologist Rmann Hskuldsson told CNN, adding that Keflavk International Airport – one of the most direct connections between Iceland and the rest of the world – will also be saved.

However, the main road connecting the airport with the capital, Reykjavk, could be affected, as could some power lines, he added.

Plmadttir notes that such models do not account for potentially dangerous gases that can be emitted by a volcanic eruption.

The spectrum of a large explosion recalls the explosion of Eyjafjallajkull in 2010, which caused one of the world ‘s largest air traffic closures since World War II. But Plmadttir says an ash-like feather would not be likely in the current situation.

rarson adds that “the composition of magma here is very different, the intensity of the explosive activity would be significantly smaller”.

On Wednesday afternoon, a quake near Keilir volcano, just 20 miles south of the capital, prompted authorities to halt traffic in the area. On its website, the Icelandic MET Office says a similar activity had previously preceded the blasts.

Vir Reynisson, chief inspector at Iceland’s Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management, told a news conference Wednesday that an explosion was “more likely than not” within the next few hours. It would be the first in the area since the 12th century.

Right now, residents are waiting for signs of an explosion, some with excitement, others with anxiety. Vkurfrttir, a local news service, has installed a video camera heading to Keilir, which will start broadcasting live if an explosion starts.

In the last 24 hours, the major earthquakes felt in the previous days had largely subsided – but the current calm could not last long. “Obviously not over,” says Plmadttir.