Germany agrees to ease COVID-19 curbs, more testing and vaccinations

04 March 2021

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state leaders have agreed on a phased relief of coronavirus curbs along with an “emergency curb” to let authorities reintroduce restrictions if the number of cases rises again. As the election approaches, Merkel and regional leaders have come under increasing pressure to set plans to restore normal activities after four months of stalemate. proclamation proclamation However, daily cases are dragging on again and only about 5 percent of the population has received the first vaccine. “We are on the threshold of a new phase of the pandemic that we can enter not carelessly but with justified hope,” Merkel told reporters Wednesday after what she described as “difficult negotiations” with regional bosses. Leaders agreed to use the full length of the approved interval between the first and second vaccinations and to minimize the accumulation of booster shots to get more people to start the course with two shots. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends injections of Pfizer and BioNTech three weeks apart and AstraZeneca up to 12 weeks apart. proclamation proclamation They also said they were waiting for a decision soon from the German Standing Committee on Vaccination to administer the AstraZeneca stroke to over 65, “in order to be able to adjust the vaccination schedule accordingly” Germany currently allows only the AstraZeneca vaccine to be given to people aged 18 to 64, which has led to low doses available, slowing vaccination efforts. EASY CARE Under Wednesday’s five-phase plan, up to five people from two families will be allowed to meet from March 8, excluding children under 14. proclamation Retailers can reopen provided the case numbers are under 50 cases per 100,000 people over seven days in the region. If the incidence rises above 50, start the ‘click and meet’ restrictions, where customers reserve a designated place to go to the store. If the metric rises above 100 in three consecutive days, the emergency brake will take effect and the restrictions return to those in force before March 8th. Later phases will see the opening of restaurant terraces and museums, theaters and cinemas reopening to people who may present a final negative test result. Finally, outdoor events with up to 50 people will be allowed and contact sports indoors. From March 8 the government will pay all asymptomatic citizens to get a quick coronavirus test at least once a week. Merkel and state leaders will discuss further steps on March 22nd. Widely praised last year for its relative success in holding the first wave of the pandemic, Merkel has seen support for her Christian Democrats fall to 34 percent, the lowest in a year, a Forsa poll conducted for RTL television showed. / ntv. Two regional elections are expected this month and one national election in September, when Merkel will step down. Health Minister Jens Spahn said the vaccine campaign should be accelerated within days, assuming approval is given for over 65s to take AstraZeneca / Oxford photography. Evidence of its effectiveness is growing from Britain, where more than 30 per cent have already received their first blow. (Graphic tracking of global coronavirus spread: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet, Rosalba O’Brien and Gareth Jones)

