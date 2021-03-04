Three have life-threatening wounds after the ax attack in Sweden





The other victims of Wednesday’s attack in the small town of Vetlanda, 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Gothenburg, Sweden’s second-largest city, include two seriously injured people, two with moderate injuries and one who is slightly injured, the Jonkoping region said in a statement late Wednesday. The attack took place in the afternoon and police say there are five crime scenes in Vetlanda, a town of 13,000. The motive of the person was not immediately known. Police said the man, whom they would not identify in accordance with Swedish policy, is known to them for petty crimes. During the night, officers raided an apartment where he was reportedly staying. The tabloid Expressen said the suspect was a 22-year-old from Afghanistan. Swedish Interior Minister Michael Damberg told SVT on Thursday that the case was being investigated as attempted murder, but all aspects would be considered, including if it was a terrorist attack. It is clear that you see if there are terrorist motives behind it, you have to get to the bottom of it, he said. Regional police chief Malena Grann said police are investigating whether there was any terrorist motive in the case. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

