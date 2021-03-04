COVID-19: Six states account for over 85% of new cases; Maharashtra reports the highest





Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report an increase in new daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.51 per cent of new cases, the Union Ministry of Health said on Thursday. A total of 17,407 new infections were recorded within one day. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 9,855. This is the highest number recorded in the state since October 18 when 10,259 new cases were reported. It is followed by Kerala with 2,765 while Punjab reported 772 new cases. The total number of cases with the UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the country so far has reached 242, the ministry said. The total load of COVID-19 active cases in India has reached 1,73,413 which comprises 1.55 per cent of India’s total cases. “Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are showing an increase in active cases,” the ministry said. Demonstrating the change in active cases for states and UT in a 24-hour span, the ministry said Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam witnessed a reduction in active cases to 24 hours.

However, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat showed an increase in active cases over the same time period, he said. India’s cumulative recovered cases are following a steadily increasing trajectory and have risen to 1,08,26,075. More than 1.66 crore vaccine doses were administered through 3,23,064 sessions, according to the interim report until 7 a.m. Thursday. These include 67,90,808 healthcare workers (HCWs first dose), 28,72,725 HCWs (second dose), 58,03,856 frontline workers (FLWs first dose) and 4,202 FLWs (second dose), 1 , 43,759 beneficiaries over 45 years of age with specific co-morbidity (first dose) and 10,00,698 beneficiaries over 60 years of age. While on the 47th day of vaccination (March 3), almost 10 doses of lakh vaccine were given. Of these, 8,31,590 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 10,849 sessions for the first dose (HCW and FLW) and 1,62,862 HCW and FLW received the second dose of the vaccine. In addition, 89 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours. Six states account for 88.76 percent of new deaths. Maharashtra without maximum casualties (42). Kerala follows with 15 deaths daily and Punjab reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. Twenty-three states and UT have not reported any deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. These are Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Assam, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, Sikkim, Ladakh, Tripura, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Manipur, M , Mizura, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh.







