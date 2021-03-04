EU threatens legal right as UK delays maritime border controls





Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meet for a dinner as they try to make progress on a post-Brexit trade deal on December 9, 2020 in Brussels, Belgium. Pool WPA | Getty Images News Getty Images LONDONR The European Union is threatening new legal action against the UK over changes to its post-Brexit trade agreements. As part of its exit from the EU, the UK agreed to carry out checks on goods moving across the Irish Sea, going from Scotland, Wales and England to Northern Ireland. The latter has remained part of the EU’s only commodity market to avoid a strong border with the Republic of Ireland in what is known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. The UK had until the end of this month to introduce these controls, but it has decided to extend the implementation period until October. A move that the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said violates their agreement and therefore international law. Maros Sefcovic, vice-president of the European Commission, “expressed the EU ‘s strong concerns over the UK’ s unilateral action, as this constitutes a violation of the relevant essential provisions of the Ireland / Northern Ireland Protocol,” the commission said in a statement on Wednesday. phone calls between EU and UK representatives. “The European Commission will respond to these developments in accordance with the legal remedies established,” the statement added. The UK government has said it informed the commission “earlier this week” before making the announcement publicly and that extending the grace period for implementation is a “temporary” technical step to provide more time for businesses. such as supermarkets and parcel operators to enforce new requirements. “ Supermarkets and other food retailers will need health certificates when shipping animal products. Simon Coveney, Ireland’s foreign minister, said in a statement that the UK decision was “profoundly beneficial to building the relationship of trust and partnership that is essential to the implementation of the Protocol”. “The focus of the Irish Government remains to ensure that the Protocol, as an international agreement concluded by the EU and the UK, is fully implemented. This is the agreed solution to the problems created on the island of Ireland by Brexit,” he added. Coveney said he expressed regret over the move during a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Lord Forst, the Cabinet Minister responsible for EU-UK relations. This is not the first time Brussels and London have been at odds with their post-Brexit agreements. In October last year, the EU began legal proceedings against the UK after the government introduced a bill that would have exceeded the same agreement on Northern Ireland. Finally, after weeks of meetings and discussions, the UK decided to remove the controversial clauses in the bill, which paved the way for a trade agreement to be agreed on 24 December.

