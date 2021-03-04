The cunning de-escalation of India after igniting Kashmir

Within five years India has meticulously manipulated the Kashmir dispute in ways that few, if any, predicted.

I look forward to removing the lid on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his left-wing national security adviser Ajit Doval.

Within five years, they have meticulously manipulated the Kashmir dispute in ways that few if any predicted. Now they have managed to negotiate a de-escalation along the two fronts in Kashmir fueled by their proximity.

India’s military confrontation with China in the Ladakh region of Kashmir was never expected to last, or even escalate into a shooting war. But no one predicted it sudden restoration last Thursday of a ceasefire agreement between Indian and Pakistani forces in Kashmir.

Starting with the so-called surgical blows raised against several bunkers in front of Pakistan along the Line of Control in 2016, Modi & Co Ltd has hijacked from Islamabad the geopolitical initiative in Kashmir. I am convinced that their strategy was built on the element of surprise.

Simply put, Pakistan did not believe that India would cross its red lines because of the danger it could spark an undesirable war between nuclear-armed nemesis.

Islamabad’s conclusion was justifiable: the Indian army, though significantly larger, is not in a better position to seize territory from Pakistan than it was when they first started the war in 1965.

And, of course, India has a much superior Chinese army to fight.

This lured Pakistani decision-makers into a false sense of security and they made a big mistake: they dismissed the rhetoric of the 2014 Modi election as mere words.

So did most people outside India.

Meanwhile, Modi and his Hindutva collection were drawing up their plans to put India on the geopolitical map of the world like never before.

Correctly, they assumed that Pakistan’s response to the sudden escalations would be defensive, not retaliatory.

Their calculations also took into account that Pakistan was full of internal problems. It had just defeated Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the northwestern tribal areas bordering Afghanistan. A decisive operation against the insurgency in the quiet Balochistan province was ongoing. And the civilian government and the military became embroiled in an extremely divisive power struggle.

Plus, the 2019 general election in India was fast approaching and Modi government approval ratings suggested his Bharatiya Janata Party would fight to win a majority.

As soon as the case came up, in the form of a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Kashmir, Modi sent Indian fighter jets to bomb a deactivated militant training camp located inside Pakistan.

In doing so, Modi achieved three targets at the bargain price of the subsequently crashed MiG-21 Pakistan basement and dropped worthy videos of the pilot captured from India praising the hospitality of his captors and the quality of the tea they served.

This small propaganda victory and the impression of air superiority enticed Pakistan into believing that the status quo in Kashmir would remain stable.

So memes flowed and Pakistan quickly turned its attention back to domestic political theater.

However, behind closed doors, Modi & Co had conveyed what India would do if Pakistan retaliated in kind: ballistic missiles were in play.

Within three years, India’s military stance had shifted from reactionary to avenger to punisher in a nuclear war head election.

Islamabad was still dealing with this when Modi started the giant upheaval by removing India-administered Kashmir from its special constitutional status.

It is difficult to overestimate the apparent courage of this geopolitical gamble. Somehow, Modi and his closest aides managed to keep the plan a secret, and this, along with the overwhelming threat of a ballistic missiles the response to any Pakistani military retaliation is what formed the Islamabad non-response.

Of course, Modi does not hold all the cards and, like all big group bullies, his tactics were only effective until one bigger shark, China, opened its teeth in Ladakh last summer.

However, by simultaneously negotiating de-escalations along India’s controversial borders with China and Pakistan, Modi has built himself a stumble . At the moment, the deal suits all parties – except Kashmir, who still have to contend with life in one of the world’s largest open-air prisons.

China and the US have bigger fish to fry: each other.

Neither India nor Pakistan wants to become a front-line representative of a great power.

India needs to focus on reviving its Covid-hit economy, just like Pakistan. Islamabad, meanwhile, awaits President Joe Biden’s decision on whether or not to withdraw the remaining US forces from Afghanistan by May, as agreed with the Taliban a year ago. Either way, the situation is complex and surrounded by spoilers, including TTP militants and Baloch rebels based in Afghanistan and their financiers, who specifically, but not exclusively, include India.

The other elephant in the room is Iran. A political solution in Afghanistan is practically unattainable without its support. It will not be next if Iran and the US agree on the terms of their re-engagement under the 2015 Joint General Action Plan.

Until the unknowns become known, India and Pakistan will remain in a holding model, limited to the preliminary normalization of their bilateral relations.

We can see some bilateral meetings on the outskirts of multilateral confederations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which has previously proven a useful forum for de-escalating tensions between members.

The Istanbul-based Heart of Asia Road of the Afghan peace process is another platform where they will have to work together despite being cross-targeting.

What comes next?

It all depends on whether everyone in the neighborhood can agree to shift the focus of their foreign policy from geopolitics to geo-economics, as recently stated by Pakistan .

I will not bet on it. It would take some small miracles, not to mention an unprecedented geopolitical focus on the links between the pandemic.

The history book of forms, meanwhile, suggests that India and Pakistan will clash again after a short break because Modi will not move to Kashmir – followed by another period of depletion.

However, strange things have happened recently, including the Abraham Accords and the invention of the Indo-Pacific strategic theater.

And there are people like Modi at the table who are prepared to roll the dice.

