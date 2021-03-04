Thai sailors relate to cats rescued from sinking ship





Telegraph Viktor Orban withdraws his party from the European Parliament group after the EU expresses rights concerns Viktor Orbn, Hungary’s prime minister, has withdrawn his party from the largest political group in the European Parliament before they can be ousted over EU concerns over Budapest’s respect for democracy and the rule of law. Fidesz’s 12 MEPs withdrew from the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) coalition before voting on changes to the expulsion rules. Mr Orbn has long been at odds with Brussels over his crackdown on the media and other freedoms. EPP members have backed the EU institutions in their criticism of Fidesz, whom they accuse of violating European values. But he stopped short of the EPP’s pan-EU political party, which has members, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. Fidesz will now have less time to speak and access to less EU funding after leaving the larger bloc in the Brussels and Strasbourg parliaments. He was suspended from the alliance of pan-EU parties in March 2019 but so far remained part of the European Parliament group. The 180 members of the EPP voted 148 against and 28 in favor of the new rules, with four abstentions, at the height of years of strained relations after Fidesz resigned. Mr Orbn accused the EPP of restricting the democratic rights of Fidesz MEPs amid the coronavirus pandemic in a letter to group leader Manfred Weber. He called the vote on changes to anti-democratic rules unfair and unacceptable and a hostile act. The message is clear and properly marked. If Fidesz is not welcome, we do not feel compelled to stay, he wrote. Pressure on close political relations between the most influential pan-EU party had increased after Mr Orbn launched a series of attacks against Brussels, including a poster campaign against then-European Commission President and EPP member Jean-Claude Juncker. Mr Orbn is expected to try to join other political groups in the European Parliament such as the European Conservatives & Eurosceptic Reformists or the right-wing Identity and Democracy group. A spokesman for the EPP Group said it would not comment on Mr Orbns’ personal decision. David Cameron withdrew the Conservatives from the EPP in 2009, which some in Brussels see as a key moment that eventually contributed to Brexit.

