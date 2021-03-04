Artux City Vocational Training Service Center, believed to be a re-education camp, north of Kashgar in northwest China’s Xinjiang region. (Photo by Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images.)

The plight of Uighur Muslims in the Xinjiang region of China has gained increasing attention from the free world in recent months. Disney was accused of it thanking various offices of the Chinese government in loans for Mulan, part of which was filmed in Xinjiang. Before stepping down, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that China was committing genocide against the Uighurs. And, in the midst of ongoing genocide, there is growing calls to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

In sharp contrast, those in Muslim-majority nations are silent about the persecution of Uighurs. This may seem strange, given that Muslims have responded loudly and sometimes violently with less trouble against their fellow believers: Violent protests erupted when the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten published cartoons depicting Muhammad, for example. But the citizens of those nations are not hypocrites. They are simply ignorant of what is happening: that more than 1 million Uighurs have been forced into concentration camps, forced to engage in unpaid work, and subjected to propaganda and re-education. frightening new reports details the systematic rape and abuse of Uighur women.

Browsing through the Farsi media, there are many references to Uighurs and their conditions, but all come from sources based outside Iran, whose recipients are extremely anti-regime and secular. Within the media operating inside Iran, whose audience is overwhelmingly supportive of the regime, the story is very different.

Many of the media do not have Uighur coverage. Those who have coverage either underestimate the disaster or try to justify it. Fars News is an all-state-run but officially state-run news agency, most closely associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Mention of Uyghurs is limited, and even then, the language used is conservative, scoring that approximately one million Uighurs are arrested in China. (This description underestimates both the number of prisoners and the severity of the situation.) In a separate article, Fars News quotes Donald Trump in describing the situation in Xinjiang as genocide, trying to reject the notion by associating him with Trump, a villain among his customers. One on its own article quotes Zhao Lijian, chief propagandist of Chinese foreign ministries, claiming that Uighurs enjoy a happy and prosperous life.

Tasnim News, another news medium related to the Guard, goes further. In one article, the sale cites economic growth in Xinjiang to counter persecution allegations. Another article is a hit piece against the Uyghur World Congress as a tool of the American government. One more article mentions the collaborations between the Uighurs and the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

Other points of sale as well Islamic Student News Agency AND Islamic Republic News Agency, two other major publications, dedicate their coverage to Uighurs to what Americans and British say about Uighurs, portraying persecution as Western propaganda. Uighurs are generally described as terrorists and separatists. Associating Uighurs with separatism is a particularly clever strategy, as Iran itself is a country where separatism carries negative connotations.

Only two points refer to the forced sterilization of Uighur women, A with regard to the reformists (and this story is an external scheme as it avoids the topic or devotes its coverage to U.S. Uighur policy) and A citing a Chinese official in denial of the sterilization history as a lie.

However, the most said is one ADDRESS by Massoud Shajareh, the Iranian head of the London-based, Iranian-backed Islamic Human Rights Commission. During a speech he delivered last year in Iran, Shajareh engaged in whataboutism about American concerns about Uighurs, but silence about the civil war in Yemen that has created a human rights catastrophe, thanks of a U.S. ally (Shajareh forgot Iran’s contribution to the disaster). First, Shajareh stood by the regime’s points saying that Uighurs enjoy minority rights in China because they are excluded from a child’s infamous politics. Then, Shajareh said,

We can become like the Americans and the Zionists, which means we start shouting, which is useless except in opposition to China. The philosophy and mechanism we want to use to help Uighurs is very different from those we use to help Kashmir or the Palestinians because the Palestinians and Kashmiris would not be oppressed if the West did not help it.

It may have been a slip or intent, but Shajareh gave it up. Iran’s calls for Palestinian rights and Kashmir are a relief to the West. Because China is a developing ally of the Islamic Republic, the regime remains silent.

Coverage of Uighurs by local Iranian media does not always allow to confirm that a genocide took place in Xinjiang. Coverage is usually limited to associating Uyghurs with the United States to turn audiences against their cause or repetition of Chinese propaganda.

Iranians are divided on the hard lines of Muslims, who are ignorant of what is happening to Uighurs and laymen who consume their news from foreign points, but have no ideological tendency to care for Uighurs.

The situation is similar in the Arab kingdoms in the region. Arabic-language newspapers cover Uighurs even less. Al-Yaum, a high-circulation Saudi newspaper, has never mentioned Uighurs in its pages. This is also true for El-Fajr, another Saudi newspaper. Al Jazirah (not to be confused with Qatar Al Jazeera), a conservative Islamic newspaper, has mentioned Uighurs only three times in four years. It’s just A line that mentions torture and genocide, while two of them use Uyghurs to expose the hypocrisy of Turkish presidents in claiming that he is the protector of the Turkish and Islamic people. The possible reaction of someone reading that line would be: Who are the Uighurs?

Emirates points, too, have cited Uighur censors. Al-Riyadh and Al-Bayan have a combined number of zero references to Uighurs. El-Ittihad there have been several stories that have mentioned disputes between China and other countries over the Uighur situation, but there has never been a detailed coverage of the camps. The last story dates back to 2019, a Reuters wire article covering China’s protest against a U.S. Congress bill in support of Uighurs. The most damning article I could Find He came to Al-Khaleej from a year ago, condemning the silence against evil, with some references to Chinese persecution of Uighurs.

Governments control the flow of information throughout much of the Middle East. The coverage of Uighurs is dictated by those governments, both the type of coverage and its quantity. These regimes base their legitimacy on Islam. The collection of measures in condemning the Danish and French cartoons solidified their legitimacy, but the liberal market system in the West meant that those punishments would cost them no investment from their parties.

China is another case. Regimes that base their legitimacy on Islam are unable to remain silent in the face of organized persecution of Muslims, but they are also unable to oppose China, a growing power important to their economies. Therefore, they limit coverage, minimize the severity of the persecution, and even justify it if necessary.

Uighurs are a good case study to better understand these governments. They were founded by true believers on Islamic legitimacy. The incumbent generation of their leaders, however, are interpreters who adhere to this legitimacy, but they do not buy it themselves. It is they, the leaders, who are the hypocrites, not their followers. In engaging with them as a matter of U.S. foreign policy, it is important to remember that they rarely believe what they say.

Shay Khatiri is an MA candidate in Strategic Studies and International Economics at Johns Hopkins University Paul Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies.