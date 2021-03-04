International
Kenya will start the Covid-19 vaccination process on Friday – KBC
Kenya will begin the vaccination process against Covid-19 on Friday at Kenyatta National Hospital following the removal of vaccines at the central vaccine storage site in Kitengela.
According to health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the process is taking place in all 47 counties, starting with front line workers, teachers, security personnel and those over 58 years old.
The country received the first batch of 1.02 million doses under the Global Vaccines Access (COVAX) program on Tuesday evening aboard a Qatar Airways QR1341 flight.
The shipment was picked up by senior government officials led by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Transport CS James Macharia and CS Margaret Kobia.
Health CS, Senator Mutahi Kagwe received this morning the Astra Zeneca Vaccine shipment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, accompanied by Transport CS James Macharia, Health SP Susan Mochache and WHO Representative in Kenya, Dr. Rudi Eggers among others. pic.twitter.com/HEDwRcC249
– Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) March 3, 2021
Kenya is now joining other countries around the globe who have begun vaccinating their citizens against the virus.
CS has stressed the need to adhere to the instructions of the Ministry of Health to help curb the spread of the virus saying that having a vaccine does not mean we have a cure.
He regretted the high rate at which the virus is spreading, noting that the positivity rate has shifted from 2.8% to 9% since January this year.
Between now and June 30, the government aims to vaccinate 1.25 million Kenyans in the first phase and 9.6 million in the second phase.
Kagwe says the country’s vaccination program is robust and currently the country can cover up to 90 percent of the population. #CoronaVirusUpdates ^ CW pic.twitter.com/tPEtF4glvD
– KBC Channel1 News (@ KBCChannel1) March 4, 2021
The country is also planning to import 24 million doses which the World Health Organization (WHO) says the vaccine should cover at least a third of the population.
What you need to know about the AstraZeneca Vaccine
Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization Experts (SAGE) issued interim recommendations for the use of the Oxford / AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (AZD1222).
Those over 18 can get the vaccine, including those 65 and older.
While vaccine supplies are limited, it is recommended that priority be given to high-risk health care workers and the elderly.
Vaccination is also recommended for people with comorbidities (the presence of two or more diseases in a patient) who have been identified as increasing the risk of severe COVID-19, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and diabetes.
Vaccination can be offered to people who have had COVID-19 in the past.
Vaccination can be offered to breastfeeding women if they are part of a priority group for vaccination. The WHO does not recommend discontinuing breastfeeding after vaccination.
While pregnancy puts women at higher risk of severe COVID-19, very little data is available to assess the safety of vaccines in pregnancy.
For whom is the vaccine not recommended?
People with a history of severe allergic reaction to any component of the vaccine should not take it.
The vaccine is not recommended for persons under 18 years of age pending the results of further studies.
