Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek a vote of confidence from parliament on Saturday





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, on Saturday after his finance minister lost the election for a seat in the upper house, the biggest test yet for his three-year government. . Khan will address the nation on Thursday, Information Minister Shibli Faraz told Geo TV, who also reported that the prime minister met with powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the head of the country’s spying agency, General Faiz. Hameed earlier in the day. Developments followed a surprise loss for the prime minister in the country’s Senate after Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a fierce battle for a seat in the indirectly elected home against former opposition-backed Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. Seats in the Senate are voted on by directly elected members of the powerful National Assembly, and Khan is seeking the vote to show he still commands a majority there despite Shaik’s defeat, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a post-election press conference. The Prime Minister will have to dissolve the National Assembly and call for new elections if he fails to win the vote of confidence. Shaik had to win a seat in Parliament to continue as finance minister after June 11th. He is a key member in charge of economic policies and the government reform plan under the International Monetary Fund’s $ 6 billion loan program. Khan could help the minister win another seat or reinstate him as economic adviser, where he would have less power. Khan should be able to secure a majority vote of lawmakers in the 342-member lower house when the vote takes place, according to Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities Ltd. based in Karachi and political analyst Mazhar Abbas. Military Support Khan’s meeting with Army Chief Bajwa is believed to be significant amid allegations that the military helped him come to power following the controversial national elections in 2018. The prime minister has openly claimed the military, which has ruled the South Asian country for more than half of the years since its independence in 1947, supports it. In Khan’s government, the military has already expanded its control from foreign and security policies to economic strategy. Gilani, who was backed by an alliance of 11 opposition parties, won by securing 169 votes against 164 won by the Shaikh, according to a televised announcement by a Parliament official. Seven votes were rejected. Khan had the support of 180 lawmakers in the National Assembly when he came to power. The opposition alliance urged Khan to resign after the defeat. Pakistan’s standard KSE-100 index fell as much as 2.3 percent, the highest in more than three months, before recovering some losses. Decisive vote “This loss of the senate will cause a political instability but the impact will be mitigated to some extent if the Prime Minister gets the vote of confidence,” Topline’s Sohail said. A vote of confidence is conducted through an open vote count making it more difficult for Khan’s allies to vote against him, said Hasnain Malik, head of capital strategy at Tellimer Dubai Ltd. The senate vote was conducted in a closed ballot where individual votes are not disclosed. While the latest 100-seat Senate count has not yet been released, Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party is the single largest party in the Senate with at least 26 seats, according to a report in the Dawn newspaper. But his ruling coalition is still likely to emerge from the majority in the 100-member upper house needed to push for substantive legislation, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency, said on Wednesday. The Senate result has been a boost for the opposition alliance that plans to march on Islamabad on March 26 to topple Khan’s government, two years before he ends a five-year term. The alliance includes the Pakistan-Nawaz Muslim League led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your continued encouragement and feedback on how to improve our offerings has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times emerging from Covid-19, we continue to be committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative views and substantive comments on current issues of importance.

However, we have a request. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with better quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More compliance with our online content can only help us achieve our goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, honest and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and agree on the Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos