Labor activist Shiv Kumar gave Bail to Sonipat Court

Labor activist Shiv Kumar, an associate of Nodeep Kaur and Mazdoor president Adhikar Sangathan, has been granted bail by a local court in Sonipat in the third case filed against him.

Gambling was it is said that gave bail on two occasions Wednesday. He was arrested on January 16, four days after Kaurs’ arrest. The two were protesting against alleged harassment of factory workers in Kundli, Sonipat. The protest turned violent and police had appointed both to three FIRs in connection with the January 12 incident, charges against them including attempted murder, theft and extortion.

Kaur was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and seeking money from the company in Haryanas Sonepat on January 12th. She was given bail last Friday.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on 19 February had instructed the Superintendent, Sonipat Prison, to undergo a medical examination of Kumar conducted by GMCH after Kumars father had alleged that his son had been barbarically tortured by Sonipat police.

At a news conference in Delhi on Monday, his father Rajbeer had stressed that his medical report had not yet been made available to the family and that Kumar had not been transferred to a medical facility in Chandigarh despite orders from the Supreme Court.

My son was arrested in early January and we only found out on January 31st. We have only been able to meet him once. Police came looking for his whereabouts. When we asked to meet him, we were told he was being quarantined for 15 days. He has broken limbs, some injuries and his nails have also been removed, Rajbeer had said.

According to a GMCH medical report filed with the High Court on February 17: All injuries were more than two weeks old and were caused by a blunt object / weapon.

There is a distal phalanx of the fracture of the second digit of the left hand. Fracture of the base of the 5th Metatarsal bone of the right foot, according to the report. Among the injuries, four of the injuries were of a simple nature and two were of a severe nature, according to the report.

Swelling of the right foot present and sensitive to touch. Swelling and tenderness in the left leg. The 2nd and 3rd right fingernail beds are broken and the underlying skin reddish in color and show healing changes. The left thumb shows black spot. The nails of the thumb and forefinger show a soft bluish black stain, the report said.

According to a psychiatric assessment of Kumar, he appeared sad and sad with occasional tears.

He expressed preoccupation with his current situation, reported predominant symptoms of anxiety, reversal of brutality, nightmares, feelings of loneliness, uncertainty about the future, she said.

Overall, the assessment suggests post-traumatic stress disorder as symptoms, the report said.

According to 24-year-old Kumar, who provided information about his case to the five-member GMCH medical board formed for his medical examination, he was taken on Jan. 16 from a protest site in Kundli and taken to Old Kacher. , Sonipat where CI (police) staff attacked him.

They tied both his legs, stretched him to the ground and hit him in the heel. His second, 3rd and 5th toe nails of the right foot were torn and the nail of the big toe of the left foot turned blue. They also hit him in the buttocks with flat sticks. Then they tied his hands and extended his legs. He was forced to lie on the ground with both feet straight and a metal pipe was placed on his thigh and rolled over the thighs by two people. They also hit him in both hands and palms and also in the back of the head. He was not allowed to sleep for three days, the forensic report said.

CI staff took his statement and asked him to give names and when he could not do so, they tied him to a chair and poured water on his head. He was mentally and physically abused in the police detention measure and they also poured hot water on his feet and any bubble that formed exploded from them, she added.

(With PTI entries)