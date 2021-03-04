New Zealand police charge the man after threatening mosques attacked in 2019





(Reuters) – New Zealand police said Thursday they had charged a 27-year-old man after he threatened to attack two mosques that were the scene of the mass murder by a white supremacist two years ago. Police said an internet threat was made this week on the 4chan website against the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Center, which were targeted in 2019 in New Zealand in the deadliest shootings. Police did not provide details on the nature of the threat, but New Zealand media said the threats included the placement of a car bomb on March 15 – the anniversary of the 2019 attack. The unnamed man has been charged with threatening to kill and will appear in court on Friday, police said. Any message of hatred or people wanting to cause harm to our community will not be tolerated – it’s not the Kiwi way, said John Price, Canterbury County Commander-in-Chief in an email statement. A second person arrested Thursday remains in custody and police said they are considering further charges. New Zealand is on high alert ahead of the March 15 anniversary of the Christchurch attack. On that day in 2019, armed with a high-capacity semi-automatic weapon, Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and injured dozens more after opening fire on worshipers at the two mosques, broadcasting the Facebook attacks live before he was arrested. In August, Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole, the first time New Zealand has imprisoned someone for the rest of his life. Reporting by Colin Packham in Canberra; Edited by Lincoln Feast and Gareth Jones

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos