Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi holds alternate elections

Congressman Rahul Gandhi has been accused of violating the Model Code in Tamil Nadu (File) Chennai: The BJP in Tamil Nadu has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of next month’s Assembly elections – holding a “substitute election” during an interaction with school students from Kanyakumari district earlier this week. The head of the party’s state unit, L Murugan, wrote to the Chief Election Officer, claiming that “the political campaign in educational institutions has violated the provisions of the (Code) Code of Conduct” and calling for “strict action, including orders deterrent “against Mr Gandhi. “During his visit he has been seen saying: ‘What India will need now is another war for freedom’ and ‘There is a lot of anger spreading in the country, a lot of fear in the country, and that is what we have.’ “We must fight discord, anger and fear and make India happy again, comfortable, fearless and united,” Mr Murugan wrote. He said two sections of the Indian Penal Code had been violated, including one related to the uprising. Congress has not yet responded to the allegations or the letter. Mr Gandhi has made numerous visits to the southern state – where Congress has made alliances with Opposition Leader MK Stalin and his DMK – ahead of the April 6 election. The visit that prompted the complaint from the BJP – which is allied with the ruling AIADMK – was at St. Joseph Matrix High School in Kanyakumari Mulagumoodu. Mr. Gandhi discussed several issues with students, including the NEET (National Entry and Qualification Exam) issue, the controversial new National Education Policy (NEP), and the importance of considering teachers and students when formulating policies for schools and colleges. “If I force you to read, then it is arrogance, but if I ask what you are looking for, then it is humility. Arrogance creates problems while humility solves problems,” Mr Gandhi told students. The former Congress chief also drew strong cheers after receiving a “pushing challenge” from a student. A video of the student and him doing one push after another was widely circulated on the internet. # LOOK: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushing and ‘Aikido’ with St. Joseph Hr Matriculation students. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/qbc8OzI1HE ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021 Tamil Nadu votes for a new 234-member Assembly on April 6th. The results will be announced on May 2. The AIADMK-BJP alliance is seeking to set up a catastrophic Lok Sabha poll (the pair won just one seat between them, while the DMK-Congress won 38) and secure a second consecutive term. This will be the first election since the deaths of former Prime Ministers M Karunanidhi (DMK) and J Jayalalitha (AIADMK) – two of the highest figures in Tamil Nadu politics. Contributed by ANI







