Exclusive: Nineteen Myanmar police seek shelter in India, most anticipated





NEW DELHI (Reuters) – At least 19 Myanmar police have crossed into India to escape taking orders from a military junta trying to quell protests against a recent coup, a police official said on Thursday. Indian, adding that more were expected. The men have crossed into Champhai and Serchhip, two districts in the northeastern state of Mizoram that share a porous border with Myanmar, the official said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. All the men, who are lower-ranking police officers, were unarmed, the official said. We are waiting for more to come, he said, citing intelligence reports. There have been several cases reported on social media when police joined the civil disobedience movement and anti-junta protests, with some arrested, but this is the first reported case of police fleeing Myanmar. The official said the officers went beyond fears of persecution for disobeying orders and will be temporarily sheltered by local Indian authorities. They did not want to take orders against the civil disobedience movement, he said, referring to the riots in Myanmar demanding the overthrow of the February 1 coup and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Of the 19, three Myanmar police officers came across the border near the northern city of Vanlaiphai in Serchhip district on Wednesday afternoon and authorities there were assessing their health, another police official said. What they said is that they received instructions from military rulers whom they could not obey, so they fled, Serchhip police chief Stephen Lalrinawma told Reuters. They are seeking refuge because of military rule in Myanmar, Lalrinawma said. India shares a 1,600 km (1,000 mile) land border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people have been killed during anti-coup protests. The junta overthrew a democratically elected government and ousted its leader, Suu Kyi, after contesting its party victory in November. India is already home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar, including ethnic Chin and Rohingya people who fled the Southeast Asian country during previous periods of violence. A Chin community leader in New Delhi said police have rarely fled to India. This is something unusual, said James Fanai, chairman of the Chin Refugee Committee based in India. Because in the past, the police and the military simply follow orders. Myanmar’s ruling military council has stressed the importance of police and soldiers doing their duty. Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Simon Cameron-Moore and Giles Elgood

