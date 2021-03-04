By Markian Hawryluk, KHN

As the Biden administration accelerates a plan to use pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, key areas of the country do not have brick-and-mortar pharmacies capable of administering protective photographs.

orfinal analysisby the Rural Policy Research Institute found that 111 rural counties, mostly between the Mississippi River and the Rocky Mountains, have no pharmacy that can provide vaccines. This could leave thousands of Americans vulnerable struggling to find vaccines, which in turn threaten to prolong the pandemic in many hard-hit rural areas.

And in those areas without pharmacies, rural residents may have to drive long distances to get shots, and do so twice for two-dose vaccines.An analysisfrom the School of Pharmacy at the University of Pittsburgh and the Western Health Policy Center found that 89% of Americans live within 5 miles of a pharmacy. But more than 1.6 million people have to travel more than 20 miles to the nearest pharmacy, which could mean coping with harsh weather and road conditions in remote areas.

If pharmacies are closed, especially in places where there are no other health care providers, then you basically have a health care desert, said Michael Hogue, president ofAmerican Association of Pharmacists. You will have to depend on a mobile clinic coming from another area to get vaccines, or citizens will have to drive farther to get a vaccine.

So far, with a limited amount of doses and strict restrictions on who is acceptable, it has not been a problem. But as vaccination becomes open to the general public and vaccine supplies increase, local health departments may be overloaded with demands and may need to relocate the task of vaccinating local residents to other health care providers.

Maybe it’s not being played yet because it was not getting enough supply, said Keith Mueller, director of the Center for Rural Policy Research Institutes for Rural Health Policy Analysis. This means that we have little time for those local health departments to understand this: Who in my area, if you will, has the capacity to administer vaccines?

From 2003 to 2018, 1,231 independent rural pharmacies closed, the Muellers team discovered, leaving about 630 rural communities without any retail pharmacies. The changing economy in the pharmacy industry made them, a combination of national pharmacy chains expanding and consolidating, department stores and supermarkets opening their own competing pharmacies, and pharmacy profit managers eating profits from small pharmacies. Mail order options are taken out of business.

And you can not get vaccines by mail.

In many cities, those pharmacies represented the last bastion of health care in their communities. Now more than ever, residents are feeling the void.

We have no medical infrastructure, said DeAnne Gallegos, a spokeswoman for the San Juan County Health Department in southwestern Colorado. We do not even have a doctor.

With the nearest pharmacy located in a neighboring county an hour away in Durango, the vaccines in San Juan County have been handled by the director of public health and two nurses. They maintain weekly vaccination clinics if they receive any doses. As of Feb. 18, the health department had fully vaccinated 298 of its 700 residents.

Counties are divided into doses based on their population throughout the year, but the health department hopes to vaccinate outside of the visiting stators as well. San Juan County is dealing with an influx of tourists and second homeowners coming from states such as Texas, Arizona and Florida, where the pandemic has hit hardest and vaccination levels are remaining. So the health department could end up vaccinating more than 200% of the official San Juan Countys population to keep COVID out.

Our position is, no matter what your driver’s license or ZIP code says, if you live within our close community, he is someone we hope the state will allow us to put on the line, Gallegos said.

But that highlights what she called itfragile structurethe department had in the first place.

Responsibility is our responsibility to schedule appointments, to manage data, to contact, to receive phone calls, Gallegos said. When you do not have the staff or budget to hire additional staff, this also makes it very difficult.

COVID-19 N CO COLORADO The latest from the coronavirus outbreak in Colorado: Live BLLog: Latest for closures, restrictions and other major updates.

Latest for closures, restrictions and other major updates. MAP: Cases and deaths in Colorado.

Cases and deaths in Colorado. TESTING : Here’s where you can find a community testing site. The state does not encourage anyone with symptoms to be tested.

Here’s where you can find a community testing site. The state does not encourage anyone with symptoms to be tested. Vaccine HOTLINE : Get updated information.

: Get updated information. HISTORY:Colorado changes vaccine plan again, moving down essential workers to gather older, sicker people >> FULL COVERAGE

Farther east, Custer County did not have a pharmacy for years. Just recently, a pharmacist who lives in the county but works in an adjacent county an hour away has begun distributing prescriptions to Custer residents when she returns home after each shift.

But she can not bring the vaccine home from work.

Instead, a public health nurse who was expected to retire in late 2020 decided to stay to vaccinate residents with the help of another nurse and retired health workers holding their licenses. According to the director of the Custer County Public Health Agency Dr. Clifford Brown, they have vaccinated more than 630 out of 5,200 county residents.

In an ideal world, they could have handed over the task to a pharmacy.

We feel the peak, Brown said. I wake up around 3am thinking, how in the world are we going to spread things out to cover for this day?

Pharmacies offer distinct advantages as vaccine providers. Hospitals, which traditionally do not vaccinate the general public, have had to set up programs to distribute their allocated doses.

Kiowa Health Mart Pharmacy Store, shown this March 6, 2020, in Eads, Colo. Business is a rarity: an independently owned rural pharmacy. (Mike Sweeney, Special and The Colorado Sun)

In Colorado, pharmacies provide over one million flu records a year, said Emily Zadvorny, executive director ofColorado Pharmacists Association, and, especially in smaller cities, have a much closer relationship with their clients than larger healthcare providers. She told a pharmacist in Kiowa County, Colorado, who drew up a list of all of his clients aged 70 and over and called each of them to plan their COVID vaccines.

They have much more capacity than they have supplies, Zadvorny said. It’s just a slow growth process.

Even where pharmacies exist, it has been a challenge for independent pharmacies to participate in the dissemination of COVID vaccines. For flu, pneumonia, or herpes vaccines, stores usually order as many doses as they think they can sell, which are distributed along with the pills they dispense.

COVID vaccines, on the other hand, are being distributed through a national program that comes with a significant learning curve for pharmacies. The Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collaborated with 21 pharmacy chains, including four community-independent pharmacy chains that give smaller pharmacies more purchasing power. According to the National Association of Community Pharmacists, those four networks include about 8,000 of the 21,000 community pharmacies across the country. Pharmacies that are not part of those networks can apply to be vaccine providers in their states.

The biggest hurdle for most pharmacies is just approval, said Kyle Lancaster, pharmacy director for Our Valley Pharmacy, a three-drug chain in rural Lincoln County, Wyoming.

Our valley applied to federal and state health agencies and had to update its freezers with digital data recorders, which upload refrigerator and freezer temperatures to pharmacies and report them directly to the CDC.

Most small pharmacies like his, he said, were limited to the Moderna vaccine, which has less stringent temperature requirements than the Pfizers version. Johnson & Johnson Vaccine,which was recently approved, would be even easier to handle by rural pharmacies.

Lancaster said he was not sure how many doses of the vaccine his chain would receive or when.

These uncertainties leave residents like Nan Burton, 63, worried about how to get vaccinated. Last year, she and her husband decided to get out of the pandemic at their vacation home in Lincoln County, trading an apartment that lived in Seattle for the open and physically remote spaces of the Star Valley Ranch, about 8 miles from the branch the nearest of our Valley. With plans to retire fully next year, they are now staying forever.

To date, Lincoln County more than three times as large as Rhode Island has vaccinated about 2,500 of its nearly 20,000 residents, mostly through the local hospital. But without any major chain pharmacies in the region, the county should expect independent community pharmacies, such as Our Valley, to pick up speed.

Burton said she and her husband have no choice but to wait and hope the vaccine distribution logistics are resolved. They would be willing to drive for hours to get a vaccine if they knew they would not get it from someone else in need.

Until some sort of national push emerges to communicate with rural communities, I think they would be in trouble, Burton said.

KHN(Kaiser Health News) is a non-profit news service covering health issues. It is an independent editorial program iKFF(Kaiser Family Foundation)which is not related to Kaiser Permanente.