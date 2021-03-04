Turkey to have a liberal constitution to lead the next century: Erdogan

Turkey will have a comprehensive, clear, democratic and liberal constitution to lead the next century, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday amid debates over a new civilian constitution for Turkey.

Erdogan, during a lengthy meeting of the provincial presidents of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) via video link, stated that among the latest reforms, the offer of a new constitution was the most important.

“We are the party that completely changed the democratic and economic face of our country with many reforms that we call silent revolutions,” he added.

Since 1982, the current Constitution, drafted after a military coup, has seen a number of changes.

The bloody coup of 1980, which led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people along with mass trials, torture and executions, still stands as a black mark on Turkish political history.

Erdogan announced on February 1st that “it is time for Turkey to discuss a new constitution again.”

The presidents’ proposal came four years after the 2017 constitutional referendum required voters to decide on an 18-article bill to move from a parliamentary system to a presidential system, among other changes. The amendments to the Constitution were jointly introduced by the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Erdogan was elected president under the new system in 2018.

Erdogan wants Turkey to have a civilian-drafted constitution by 2023, coinciding with the centenary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

Erdogan also underlined that the doors are open for all political parties to contribute to constitutional reform.

The AK Party has 289 seats in the 600-seat parliament, while the MHP has 48, adding 337, but that does not belong to the 360-vote supremacy needed to pass a new constitution.

“Even if all 600 members of parliament say ‘yes’ to the proposal, a national referendum will be held to assess the will of the people,” Erdogan said.

Following the announcement of the presidents, MHP leader Devlet Baheli pledged support for the need for a new civilian constitution; however, the opposition objected.

So far, opposition parties, including the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), have opposed the calls, arguing that the presidents’ initiative to reform the constitution equates to the failure of the presidential system.

Opposition parties including the CHP and the Good Party (IP) argue that Turkey should return to the parliamentary system.

Erdogan reiterated that he announced the human rights action plan earlier this week while next week he will announce the economic reform package.

Turkey announced on Tuesday its new human rights action plan, which has 11 key principles set to be implemented over two years.

Originally mentioned during the announcement of the first Justice Reform Package, the plan is based on the vision of “Free Individuals, Strong Society: A More Democratic Turkey”. Its motto, however, is as follows: Let the people live so the state will live! The plan derives from the states “the obligation to protect, in all its matters and acts and with all state institutions and organizations, the physical and moral integrity and honor and dignity of individuals”.

About 11 key principles that make up the backbone of the plan, a total of nine goals, 50 goals and 393 activities have been set. The activities envisaged within the framework of each goal under the respective goals are organized as tangible measurable and monitorable actions.

The plan focuses on the topics of freedom, the right to security, the right to a fair trial, freedom of speech as well as the rights of women and the disabled. The rise of these rights and freedoms has seen obstacles in the bureaucracy that have prevented these rights and freedoms from being properly implemented. The plan has been prepared in accordance with the observations and reports of international human rights monitoring mechanisms in cooperation with several human rights groups.