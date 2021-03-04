Scotland shakes from war Nicola Sturgeon vs Alex Salmond

or t Nicola Sturgeons fifth birthday party, while her friends were playing ring-roses, she was discovered hiding under a table, reading a book. I have always been a really shy kid, she said. And I was like that during my teenage years. But then there was always just a feeling that I had something inside me.

This something led an introverted little girl to the top. Today, at the age of 50, Sturgeon is the leader of the Scottish National Party, Scotland’s First Minister and, according to opinion polls, on the verge of the three-century-old UK fragmentation. Her predecessor as First Minister, Alex Salmond, played a key role in her upbringing, he encouraged her to stay for Westminster in 1992 when she was just 21 years old and they became strong friends. He believed in me long before I believed in myself, she said. Salmond, 66, and Sturgeon complemented each other well, he liked the attention and seeing the big look while she was happy to take a back seat and focus on the details. And they were united by their attempt to grant Scottish independence.

But with that dream of giving Scottish independence at a touching distance, everything suddenly threatens to fall apart. The work of the Sturgeons, her reputation and the partys raison detre are in line, and the damage, mindlessly, is being caused by herself. This time, there is no hiding place.

Yesterday, Sturgeon made a frightening eight-hour appearance before the Scottish Parliament committee investigating its governments handling sexual misconduct complaints against Salmond. She held a master class in argument, detail, deviation and even humor. Only once, at the end of the day, while reflecting on the damage done to her 30-year relationship with her boss and one-time friend, did she shed a few tears. As First Minister, I refused to follow the age-old model of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connection to get what he wants, she told MSPs. It is likely that she has done enough to file claims for her resignation.

It was back in January 2019 that Salmond was arrested and charged with 14 suspected offenses committed while in office, including two counts of attempted rape and nine counts of sexual assault. In March 2020 he was cleared by a jury of all charges.

Similar

REUTERS

Since then, he and his supporters have been on a mission of revenge against those he believes have wronged him, and his main target has been Sturgeon and her allies, whom he thinks were adapted to oust him. from the street. The SNP is divided into two war camps, which are also fighting over the strategy for securing independence, the Sturgeons leadership’s click-through style, and plans to reform transgender rights. Salmonds supporters want to see Sturgeon knocked down. Meanwhile, two separate investigations are underway into the Salmond scandal, the findings of which could force the First Minister out of office. They are investigating what Sturgeon knew and when, the possible loss of public money, and whether it may have violated the ministerial code of conduct. This only adds to the drama that Sturgeons husband Peter Murrell is the SNP chief executive, and is also in Salmonds footage.

But much more than the Sturgeons’s fortunes depend on the events of the coming weeks and months, unless Scotland eventually decides to stay in the UK. There is a Holyrood election in May, in which the SNP is seeking a mandate to hold a second independence referendum.

For months, polls north of the border have shown a steady majority in favor of independence. In 2014, when the first referendum on leaving the UK was held, Scots voted 55-45 to stay. However opinion has shifted since then, largely driven by a Brexit dislike.

Swimming pool / AFP through Getty Images

The Scots voted 62-38 in favor of Remain, but the majority of Leave among the ten-fold population of the Englands meant that Britain left the EU. This has increased support for independence among the indifferent, who feel that the Union is too weighty towards Scotland and that England’s values ​​have strayed from them.

Boris Johnson is also a problem. The Prime Minister may be too tired to annoy the Scots an Old Etonian Brexiteer, who seems to be driven by personal ambition rather than moral purpose. He compares badly in polls to Sturgeon, who throughout the Covid crisis has led the front with sensitivity and sincerity, including daily press conferences illuminating it in voters’ voting rooms.

without

Her personal confidence ratings are high, while the Johnsons are underground. Several times during the pandemic, Johnson actually functioned as Prime Minister of England alone, while Sturgeon made life and death decisions for health, freedom, jobs and family for the Scots. Perhaps it provided a little taste of how independence might feel. But only up to a point. The elephant in the room remains the economic consequence of leaving the UK. The SNP governments themselves estimate that Scotland’s deficit is ALL 15 billion, or 8.6 per cent of its GDP. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned that Covid spending could bring that figure to a whopping 26-28 percent. Scotland has taken advantage of Westminster’s deep pockets over the past year, hard. In addition, the newly independent nation would seek reunification with the EU, meaning a trade border with England and the rest of the United Kingdom, currently the destination for 60 per cent of Scotland’s exports. Oil revenues are nothing like they used to be. And there are unanswered questions about a new Scottish currency, and how it can affect personal finances like mortgages, pensions and savings.

without

The SNP has been in power in Edinburgh since 2007. The administration has an impressive history in public services and the economy has growing complaints among voters, especially about the once proud Scottish education system. But still, with Scottish Labor and the Tories in weak positions the party looks set to win an overall majority in May. At that point, Sturgeon will ask the UK government to allow a second referendum. Johnson has already made it clear he will refuse, setting the stage for a tough north-south stance.

However, there are indications that the various crises that once plagued Teflon SNPs may begin to be affected by voters. Recent polls have shown increased awareness of divisions within the ruling party, and support for independence seems to have waned slightly.

If this continues, the Nights will be in trouble. And if they fail to secure their majority then there will be no chance of a referendum, Sturgeon is likely to fall soon after that. Therefore it has everything to play. Nicola Sturgeon is arguably the best and most popular Scottish politician of her generation, but her party can still destroy her just when her lifelong ambition is evident. For him and for Britain, stocks have never been higher.