Deliberate dumping of oil in Israeli waters

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat patrols Iranian waters. (AP Photo / Vahid Salemi, File)



The Israeli government is accusing Iran of environmental terrorism over the historic oil catastrophe unfolding along its Mediterranean coastline. At this point, nearly 100 tonnes of tar and contaminated material have been cleared off the country’s shores since clean-up efforts began in 21rr of February. In the ensuing investigation, the original culprit was identified by authorities as a Libyan tanker owned by pirates carrying cargo stolen from Iran to Syria.

The Minister of Environment Protection, Gila Gamliel, reports that the ship in question is a Panama-flagged transport ship emerald. In a tweet, Gamliel linked the ship to the Islamic Republic, adding that Iran is (committing) terrorism by harming the environment and (when) Iran is harming the environment but not harming the state of Israel.

Libya-owned Emerald oil tanker route as it makes its way clockwise from Iran to Syria … [+] (Infographic: Joshua Geller) Joshua Geller, ITIC



The ship in question sailed through the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea without any radio contact, turning off its tracking equipment while transiting the Suez Canal but then reactivating them once beyond. The shipper was out before entering Israeli waters. Clearly, such behavior is secretive.

Israels Ministry of Environment suspects that once in these waters, the crew under orders from Iran deliberately threw oil into the sea in an attempt to cause environmental and economic damage. However, the Director of the Ministries of the National Marine Defense Division Rani Amir believes that the incident may be more incompetence than malice. He claims the spill could be an accident, the result of illegal oil smuggling from Iran to Syria went bad. Israel’s Defense Ministry has reportedly so far not confirmed the terrorist nature of the oil depot, worried about escalating the already volatile situation between Jerusalem and Tehran.

In each case, emerald reactivated its tracking device after arriving in Syria on February 3, but reported its destination. This leaves a gap between February 1-3 where the ship was effectively smooth.

Continuation of Iranian hostilities

Ties with Iran are being investigated by Israel, the US and the Gulf states, to name a few. If there is a connection, it will have serious implications for regional security. Senior State Advisor for Breast Analysis, Dr. Theodore Karasik, told Forbes that the Israeli government called the oil damage “eco-terrorism” is very significant. This definition would mean that the act was not just tactical but also just a clash against the CWC, or chemical weapons convention. Karasik is the author Toxic warfare, a monograph by RAND Corporation which examined the use of hazardous materials and industrial materials as a combat strategy.

With the continuing normalization of relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors, Iran feels threatened by this balance of power and has pledged hostility, and the attack must be seen in this context. They were responsible for the attack on a ship transiting the Gulf of Oman, as well as for launching missiles into and around Iraq. This oil attack, if it is really one, is part of an overall campaign, says Dr. Karasik.

Ambassador Adam Ereli, former US Ambassador to Bahrain, said: “I see no reason to doubt in the conclusion of the Israeli governments that Iran bears responsibility for this latest violation of international norms. Fullysht is fully in line with a well-established model of hostile and reckless actions by the Islamic Republic. Unfortunately, this kind of behavior will continue even if the international community does not impose a high enough cost on Iran for its anger.

There is still a ‘fog of war’ here. If the Israeli information is true, the silence of the radio from the Libyan ship, with the flag of Panama, is a dead gift; navigation without the signal of the ID radio in the Persian Gulf, one of the busiest arteries in the world and in the sensitive area of ​​Israel, suggests oil smuggling at least, and perhaps more evil activities.

More needs to be done to ascertain the purpose and actions of the ship throughout its voyages. Chemical analysis of the oil will be essential to determine the origin of the contaminants, and the captain and crew are also key to intelligence in deciding the planning and purpose of the act.

Map data from MarineTraffic shows the Emerald route (pictured) from January 30 to … [+] February 3, discovering it was near the Israeli coastline when the oil spill occurred. Graham Flett / MarineTraffic



Countries, including Egypt, France, the United States and Greece, among others, must co-operate in investigating this possible attack. When all the facts are in place (including the one who authorized the smuggling or ordered the pollution), then the injured parties can take action. If this was indeed terrorism, then the powers of the Middle East and their allies, including the United States, must act decisively so that such attacks approaching the use of chemical weapons of mass destruction are not repeated. .

It is time for the US, the EU and the rest of the world to see Iran for what it is: a deceptive power, a sponsor of terrorism, an anti-status quo. Tehran is endangering the Middle East, international trade, sea routes and global security as a whole.

With the help of Joshua Geller and Alexandra Perouansky