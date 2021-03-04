Olymel reopens Alberta pork factory after COVID-19 blast prompts closure

Olymel announced Wednesday night that it is reopening its pork factory in Red Deer, Alta., After being temporarily closed for two weeks due to a deadly COVID-19 blast.

“Olymel Management with the support of Alberta Health Services is announcing the gradual reopening of its Red Deer slaughter, cutting and bone factory,” the company said in a press release.

“Olymel will continue to work closely with the AHS and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) throughout the gradual reopening process.”

The Quebec-based company said the reopening was made possible because “management and regulators are pleased that employees can return to the factory safely.”

Olymel’s news release came just hours after the union representing the workers in the structure confirmed that another person associated with the plant had died from COVID-19.

READ MORE: New death related to Olymel COVID-19 explosion while Alberta Health removes previous fatality

The union had no details on the age or gender of the victim or the date of their death. The new death was also not reported in the COVID-19 deaths announced by the province on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health said the coronavirus outbreak at the Red Deer plant has resulted in a total of 515 cases, 78 of which remain active.

Alberta Health had previously confirmed the deaths of three other people in connection with the blast, however, on Wednesday the government department said one of those deaths is no longer believed to be related to the blast.

Olymel said he plans to continue working with the AHS and OHS to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and “ensure that there is strong cooperation and commitment between its workforce to prevent the spread”.

‘Olymel’s management wants a speedy and healthy recovery for those still affected,’ the company said.

“For all three of our employees who have sadly passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, the company offers deepest condolences to their families, friends and co-workers and remains available to assist them during this probationary period. . “

Global News reached UFCW Local 401, the union representing factory workers, and will update this story when a response is received.

Earlier in the day, the union posted on its Facebook page that it was pleased to see that Olymel canceled a planned slaughter shift “and (instead) provides the training we requested in our response to our proposed reopening of plant. “

“There is so much more that needs to be done in order to make Olymel Red Deer equipment safe,” reads the union post. “We will continue to fight for the safety of our members and push the company to do more – including providing full compensation for closure and pandemic wages moving forward.”

The union also said Wednesday that it had heard from its members that they “still do not feel safe, that they do not trust Olymel and the government to keep them safe”.

During the 14 days the plant closed, Olymel said he worked to “update and strengthen” the health and safety measures at the facility and worked with the AHS to plan a gradual reopening.

“Further thorough inspections of the plants by teams of experts from AHS, OHS and Environmental Public Health on Monday, March 1st and Wednesday, March 3rd, AHS made some recommendations aimed at regulating and strengthening certain measures that were already in place and gave it the green light to gradually resume operations, ”Olymel said.

The company said the slaughter operations will resume on Thursday and the slaughterhouse operations will start again a day later. Olymel said he has also appointed additional staff to monitor and implement health and safety measures.

On Tuesday, the federal government special representative in Prairie addressed the Olymel situation.

READ MORE: Ottawa ready to help pork producers affected by Olymel closure

“Last spring, when outbreaks caused plants to slow down or shut down, we moved quickly to help livestock producers manage large numbers of livestock on their farms,” ​​said Jim Carr.

“Our government is ready to assist producers affected by the temporary closure of the Olymel plant in Red Deer, Alta. If necessary, federal funds will be there to help pork producers with tremendous herd management costs such as additional feed costs. “

Carr did not provide specific details about the type of assistance that would be made available.

– With files from Global News ‘Allison Bench and The Canadian Press’ Bill Graveland