International
Olymel reopens Alberta pork factory after COVID-19 blast prompts closure
Olymel announced Wednesday night that it is reopening its pork factory in Red Deer, Alta., After being temporarily closed for two weeks due to a deadly COVID-19 blast.
“Olymel Management with the support of Alberta Health Services is announcing the gradual reopening of its Red Deer slaughter, cutting and bone factory,” the company said in a press release.
“Olymel will continue to work closely with the AHS and Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) throughout the gradual reopening process.”
The Quebec-based company said the reopening was made possible because “management and regulators are pleased that employees can return to the factory safely.”
Olymel’s news release came just hours after the union representing the workers in the structure confirmed that another person associated with the plant had died from COVID-19.
READ MORE: New death related to Olymel COVID-19 explosion while Alberta Health removes previous fatality
The union had no details on the age or gender of the victim or the date of their death. The new death was also not reported in the COVID-19 deaths announced by the province on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Alberta Health said the coronavirus outbreak at the Red Deer plant has resulted in a total of 515 cases, 78 of which remain active.
Alberta Health had previously confirmed the deaths of three other people in connection with the blast, however, on Wednesday the government department said one of those deaths is no longer believed to be related to the blast.
Olymel said he plans to continue working with the AHS and OHS to curb the spread of the new coronavirus and “ensure that there is strong cooperation and commitment between its workforce to prevent the spread”.
‘Olymel’s management wants a speedy and healthy recovery for those still affected,’ the company said.
“For all three of our employees who have sadly passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, the company offers deepest condolences to their families, friends and co-workers and remains available to assist them during this probationary period. . “
Global News reached UFCW Local 401, the union representing factory workers, and will update this story when a response is received.
Earlier in the day, the union posted on its Facebook page that it was pleased to see that Olymel canceled a planned slaughter shift “and (instead) provides the training we requested in our response to our proposed reopening of plant. “
“There is so much more that needs to be done in order to make Olymel Red Deer equipment safe,” reads the union post. “We will continue to fight for the safety of our members and push the company to do more – including providing full compensation for closure and pandemic wages moving forward.”
The union also said Wednesday that it had heard from its members that they “still do not feel safe, that they do not trust Olymel and the government to keep them safe”.
During the 14 days the plant closed, Olymel said he worked to “update and strengthen” the health and safety measures at the facility and worked with the AHS to plan a gradual reopening.
“Further thorough inspections of the plants by teams of experts from AHS, OHS and Environmental Public Health on Monday, March 1st and Wednesday, March 3rd, AHS made some recommendations aimed at regulating and strengthening certain measures that were already in place and gave it the green light to gradually resume operations, ”Olymel said.
The company said the slaughter operations will resume on Thursday and the slaughterhouse operations will start again a day later. Olymel said he has also appointed additional staff to monitor and implement health and safety measures.
On Tuesday, the federal government special representative in Prairie addressed the Olymel situation.
READ MORE: Ottawa ready to help pork producers affected by Olymel closure
“Last spring, when outbreaks caused plants to slow down or shut down, we moved quickly to help livestock producers manage large numbers of livestock on their farms,” said Jim Carr.
“Our government is ready to assist producers affected by the temporary closure of the Olymel plant in Red Deer, Alta. If necessary, federal funds will be there to help pork producers with tremendous herd management costs such as additional feed costs. “
Carr did not provide specific details about the type of assistance that would be made available.
– With files from Global News ‘Allison Bench and The Canadian Press’ Bill Graveland
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]