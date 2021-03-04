The Philippines slips in the ranking of economic freedom

The Philippines slipped three points to 73the third of 178 economies in a global ranking for economic freedom by The Heritage Foundation, which noted the continuing failure of governments to address corruption and ease trade restrictions

The US Conservative tank in its 2021 Economic Freedom Index said the countries’ score fell 0.4 points to 64.1, largely due to a decline in trade freedom. The place was ranked 70th from 180 economies in the index of previous years.

The Philippines is at 12th place among the 40 economies of Asia and the Pacific in the report that assesses the rule of law, the size of government, regulatory efficiency and open markets.

Above the global and regional average, countries’ results place it in moderately free status for eight consecutive years. The data used for the 2021 index covered the second half of 2019 and the first half of 2020.

The Philippines’s trade freedom score fell 7.4 points to 74.2 out of 100, the biggest drop among all the categories measured. Freedom of trade measures the absence of tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade in goods and services.

The Philippines has 10 preferential trade agreements in force. The average rate of trade-weighted tariffs is 5.4% and 285 non-tariff measures are in force, said the Heritage Foundation.

The results of investment and financial freedom were unchanged.

Foreign investment is generally welcome and the Investment Code treats foreign investors the same as it treats domestic investors. However, investment in some sectors remains limited, the Heritage Foundation said in the report.

The Philippines also fell 1.3 points to 58.2 in business freedom under the regulatory efficiency category, with the report noting higher electricity costs and the recovery rate to address declining insolvency.

The regulatory environment is highly bureaucratic and costly for businesses and investors, he added.

Although improving slightly, countries’ lower scores are still on judicial effectiveness and government integrity.

Of particular concern are weaknesses in the judicial system and the failure of governments to fight persistent corruption effectively, the foundation said.

Courts are inefficient, biased, corrupt, slow, and hampered by low wages, threats, and complex procedures. Corruption and friendship are rampant. There is little responsibility for powerful politicians, big companies or wealthy families, he added.

In a separate ranking, the Philippines slipped two points in a global corruption index released by Transparency International, which said minimal global progress in fighting corruption undermined the 2019 coronavirus disease response (COVID-19).

To improve economic freedom, the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines CEO Chris Nelson called for investment liberalization measures. He also supported the strengthening of the Office of the People’s Advocate to address corruption.

Further digitalization of processes in the economy. The more that is done by digital approvals, the less the interface speeds up the process. That makes things more transparent, he said in a telephone interview.

As much as we can move towards this at all levels of government will be a boon to the economy and an improvement in economic integrity.

Another business group supported the recent inclusion of countries in a mega-trade deal.

Membership in the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership (RCEP) when ratified by the Senate and the end of quarantine should boost trade in the future, US Chamber of Commerce Senior Advisor John Forbes said in a mobile message.

The RCEP is a trade pact that includes China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

President of the Confederation of Philippine Exporters (Philexport) Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., who also heads a group of employers, proposed a number of measures to address economic freedom.

In a telephone interview, he said protocols on businesses during the blockade need to be modernized and bureaucracies addressed.

The Red Banner Authority needs to review some more agencies, he said in the Philippines. He also cited unresolved trade issues, including safeguards recently imposed on car imports to protect local jobs.

Car manufacturers are filing their case against the duties while the Tariff Commission conducts its investigation.

Mr Ortiz-Luis said that while we know the President is serious (in addressing corruption), there are losses at the lowest levels. People doubt how serious this is because there is still a lot of corruption going on.

The Heritage Foundation, which is geared towards conservative public policy, defines economic freedom as the ability of people to control their work and property.