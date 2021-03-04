SDLPs Colum Eastwood launches discriminatory Westminster anti-Irish movement backed by Jeremy Corbyn





Social Democrat and Labor leader Colum Eastwood has launched a parliamentary move in Westminster calling for stronger legal protection for Irish people living in Britain. he moves after an investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission in Pontins into using a blacklist to discriminate against members of the Traveler community. So far, nine other MPs have signed the motion in support, including former Labor leader and now Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn. Five Labor MPs have so far signed the motion with SDLP Claire Hanna, Scottish National Party Brendan OHara and Independent MP Claudia Webbe. The abuse of footballer James McClean and his family, and the refusal to allow Irish-language inscriptions on the headstones were other factors that contributed to why Eastwood filed the claim. Mr Eastwood described the growing anti-Irish sentiment that has come to light in recent weeks and months in Britain as shocking and deeply troubling to the Irish community living in the UK. The Equality and Human Rights Commission investigation into the operation of a blacklist of common Irish names and accents on the holiday firm Pontins is just one example of the blatant discrimination people face, Eastwood said. They were indeed in the incredible situation when that company was actively lobbying MPs whose reservations it would have rejected on the basis of their name. Whether on the blacklist, the unacceptable abuse of footballer James McClean or the refusal to allow Irish-language graffiti on tombstones, there is a troubling pattern of discrimination and abuse that needs to be addressed. I have launched a Motion Day Motion in Westminster calling on the British government to become tougher on anti-Irish and Anti-Traveler abuse and discrimination. Our communities have made great contributions to Britain, the time when they took these issues seriously, he said. This comes after it emerged that British holiday park operator Pontins was actively checking potential customers for Irish surnames or accents when accepting bookings, with a list of around 40 Irish surnames, sometimes linked to Irish Traveler families, circulating in a list of unwanted guests. The SDLP leader, through his move has called for the House to condemn anti-Irish racism in all its forms, while noting recent reports of anti-Irish and anti-Irish Passenger sentiments as disturbing. Derry’s motion also calls on the House of Commons to note the immense contribution to Irish public life and to recognize the important role that Irish culture plays in the lives of many people across the UK. The motion calls on the government to do more to protect Irish people from discrimination and to consider passing legislation to introduce those protections into law. Online Editors

