The new hospital plans will bring “new, world-class equipment” to the region





The HOSPITAL proposals will result in “brand new, world-class facilities” for the region.

The Lancashire and South Cumbria New Hospitals program aims to address inequalities and improve health outcomes for communities across the region.

Local people, staff and stakeholders will be encouraged to participate in the proposals, through ongoing collaboration with patients, communities, GPs and partners, a central part of development plans, and public consultations scheduled for the end of the year. . The new hospital designs will be guided by expertise and testing by physicians, nurses and other clinical staff to ensure the best possible levels of treatment and patient care. Dr Amanda Doyle OBE, Director General for the Integrated Care System of Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “This government investment offers Lancashire and South Cumbria an exciting opportunity to build brand new hospital facilities and help local people. to live longer and healthier. “I want to emphasize that no decisions have yet been made on the shape or location of new hospital buildings. Collaborating with local people will be a fundamental part of our process. “Over the coming months, we will engage extensively with our communities to discover how new funds can best be used to provide the health services of the future. “By working together, we can ensure that the proposals we submit to the government are people-focused, inclusive, and provide the best possible quality of care and experience.” The Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Morecambe Bay University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will work with other Trusts and health organizations across Lancashire and South Cumbria to develop their proposals. These include Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, North West NHS Trust Ambulance Service, Clinical Commission Groups, Primary Care and Lancashire Integrated Care System – South NHS partnership, local authority, public sector, volunteer, trust and social enterprise and academic organizations. This money will be used to renovate and replace the old hospital buildings in the region, some of which can no longer accommodate the number of patients or provide the services and care needed due to the condition and appearance of the hospital. The new facilities will accommodate digital technology and advances, from artificial intelligence, robotics and state-of-the-art imaging to assist surgeons in operating theaters, to remote patient monitoring systems, enabling safe home care. The new hospital designs will also be environmentally sustainable and create the space needed to allow staff to provide health care and acute treatments without compromising safety and to accommodate technology and services that are currently only available to patients traveling abroad. area. The program will follow a clear process, with the necessary oversight and approval from decision-makers within the NHS, government and local authorities, and a series of milestones to pass before funding can be provided and construction can begin, with the construction of new hospital facilities. completed 2030







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos