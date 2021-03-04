



The Advocate General says the idea will require extensive consultation at the highest level.



A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday proposed setting up speedy courts for a limited time to clear up cases of dishonorable dishonesty, which account for over 30% of backlog in courts across the country. Bench with five judges led by India’s Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde called the trend of control issues as a grotesque problem. Bench suggested that even retired judges could preside over these additional interim courts to clear pending review issues. Attorney General Tushar Mehta welcomed the Bank’s proposal for additional courts, but said the idea would require extensive consultations at the highest level. Mr Mehtas’ submission showed a softening of his previous position against setting up additional courts to deal exclusively with control issues. On March 2, the Ministry of Finance had issued a memorandum suggesting other alternatives to curb the tendency to control dishonest disputes. Power, obligation But on March 3, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Bobde rejected the Ministries’ memorandum and reminded the government that it had both the power and an obligation under Article 247 of the Constitution to set up additional courts for better administration of enacted laws. by Parliament, including the Debatable Instruments Act, which deals with controls. The CJI, to uphold the importance of the issue, overnight placed the issue before a constitutional bench. Taking the cue, on Wednesday, Mr Mehta, who was asked to be present in front of the Constitution bench, said the government was open to the idea but would need time to hold detailed consultations on the courts’ proposal. The court agreed and scheduled a hearing for March 10. The roof court had registered a suo motu case last year to evolve a co-ordinated and coordinated mechanism for the speedy removal of control issues. The court had found that over 35 cases of return of lakh control were pending in courts across the country. The court had appointed senior attorney Siddharth Luthra and attorney K. Parameshwar as well Friend’s house in his case motu. In their report, Mr. Luthra and Mr. Parameshwar made various suggestions for preventing delays in controlling dishonest cases. These include the Center, the Reserve Bank of India and the Indian Banking Association setting up a hub service agency to effectively service calls through the electronic process. They have also recommended the empowerment of the local Magistrates to order the attachment of the bank account of an accused who fled in the amount of the check amount. Since bank accounts are linked to Aadhaar, the court can always issue instructions to the bank in question to attach all bank accounts to the amount of the check, their report to the Supreme Court explained. Unique number One of their other suggestions was to generate a unique number for a dishonest memo, which when entered into a system would reveal the details of the account holder. The online banking platform can also be modified to ensure that once there is a dishonesty due to insufficient funds, a computer generated notification can be automatically sent to the account holder stating that the check has been dishonored due to insufficient, their report says.

