International
International Arts: Scholarship Program to sponsor dance research in Ghana
By Jennifer Micale
04 March 2021
Dancing does more than please the eye with deeds of grace and athleticism. It teaches, transmitting cultures values, history and traditions.
This spring, Assistant Professor of Theater and African Studies Samuel Eliakem Kwame Nyamuame will return to his native Ghana to study the festival’s traditional dances with Sylvanus Kwashie Kuwor, head of the School of Dance Studies Department at the School of Art. of the University of Ghana at Accra-Legon. Then, the two researchers will develop a new curriculum for the graduate program at the University of Ghana in dance.
The program is made possible by the prestigious Carnegie African Diaspora Scholarship Program for African-born researchers. Only open to African-born scholars, the society aims to make connections between institutions on the continent with its North American counterparts.
The hope is to collaborate and share resources with the host institution to promote intercultural exchange, Nyamuame explained.
This exchange will build on an already strong foundation of international cooperation. Kuwor has lectured at Binghamton before, in 2019 and 2020 respectively, while Nyamuame visits his country every year. He also gives seminars at the University of Ghana during his visits, sharing the latest in theory and practice, and engaging in collaborative research with colleagues there.
Intercultural exchange can focus on the arts and culture, but it also goes beyond that, too. Students from Binghamton and Ghana also share deeper perspectives from their countries about lifestyles, study and research, he said.
We want to continue so that students have a better understanding of different cultures and intercultural collaboration, and ways to then share their ideas, Nyamuame said. Hopefully, they will be able to come together and write some articles.
Music and dancing
As it stands now, the University of Ghana dance program lacks the ethnomusicological component of dance in its curriculum. That’s why Kuwor asked Nyamuame to partner with him on the project.
This is about integrating music and dance, and how they can capture the festivals and cultural components that take place in Ghanaian societies and African society, Nyamuame explained. It’s a performing arts school, so the different departments under the school share these traditions and learn from each other to better understand the holistic nature of African arts.
The global coronavirus pandemic has somewhat delayed the trip, but Nyamuame and Kuwor are likely to be on the field in the late spring semester, the start of the Ghanaian festival season, which lasts until the end of April.
Ghana has taken the coronavirus seriously and was praised in 2020 for its response to the pandemic. Most of the cases are concentrated in the greater Accra region, a very urban area similar in some respects to New York City, said Nyamuame, who last visited the country in December 2020. On the plus side, the location that the researchers will visit has not reported any case of COVID-19.
With the transition to online learning, Nyamuame will continue to deliver two classes at Binghamton this spring, despite the research trip. One is an online workshop, the other a hybrid dance course that alternates between online and in person to maintain social distance. With a good internet connection, Nyamuame is able to teach from anywhere, as he did in the fall of 2020. His teaching assistants will also assist in classroom sections when he is away, but he will always show up at distance to run classes, he said.
While in Ghana, Nyamuame and Kuwor will explore the deeper cultural contexts behind traditional dancing, which are essential to Ghanaian festivals.
What are the elements to be studied culturally and academically? Ask Nyamuame. We will also study how those values can contribute to bodies of knowledge, particularly ingrained philosophies in motion and gestures of the theatrical component.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]