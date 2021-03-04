Labor rights activist Shiv Kumar was released from prison

Labor rights activist Shiv Kumar was released from Sonipat prison on Thursday after a court hearing granted him bail in an attempt to kill the case. He was previously given bail on two occasions Wednesday. In addition to the 10-day police detention, Shiv Kumar remained in judicial custody for 31 days. Shiv Kumar left prison a week after him fellow activist Nodeep Kaur was released from Karnal prison following orders from the Punjab and the Haryana High Court.

Shiv Kumar was arrested on Jan. 23 after being charged with extortion and attempted murder in connection with a dispute over factory workers on Jan. 12 and has been in judicial custody since Feb. 2. Several protests were held demanding his release calling the arrest an attempt to suppress the voices of workers and farmers.

As Shiv Kumar came out of jail, his supporters beat the bells and raised the slogans of Inquilab Zindabad and Sathi Shiv Kumars Sanghrash Zindabad. However, Shiv Kumar removed all questions from the media and said, For now, I feel under pressure. I do not feel good. I will be addressing a press conference tomorrow.

His aides said they would take him to a hospital in Chandigarh claiming he was tortured in police custody. Delhi Gurdwara Committee Chairman Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who was present when Shiv Kumar was released, said the activist’s medical examination was carried out a month and a half after he sustained injuries. This medical examination was also conducted following the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sirsa said. Shiv Kumar said he was not attacked in prison.

Earlier in the day while handing over the bail to Shiv Kumar, Sonipat Session YS Rathor judge said the accused Nodeep Kaur, whose case is identical to that of the applicant, has been released on bail by the High Court of Justice. In these circumstances, the applicant is thus entitled to be released on parole due to equality. The accused was asked that he would not leave India without the prior permission of the court adding that he could not direct or indirectly cause, threaten or promise to any innocent person with the facts of the case in order to prevent him by disclosing such facts in court or any police officer.

Shiv Kumars lawyer Jatinder Kumar said the court had given him bail in all three FIRs filed against him at the Sonipat Police Station in Kundli.

According to the lawyer, Shiv Kumar is an office bearer of Majdoor Adhikar Sangthan. Some workers had approached him to tell him that the factory owners were not paying their wages. On this, the factory owners were handed written memoranda. Because of this, factory owners along with Kundli police station officials severely beat Shiv Kumar, citing the surrender request submitted on behalf of the accused claiming that the police chose him when he was on his way home. , was held in detention illegally for approximately ten days and gave relentless beatings. Citing a report by doctors at Chandigarhs Government Medical College and Hospital, the conditional application mentioned that eight injuries, including two fractures and two serious injuries were found on his body.

On the other hand, while referring to the January 12 incident, Kundli SHO Police Station Ravi Kumar claimed that they had received a phone call that few people were trying to force their way into a extortion factory while armed with lathis and dandas. there he (SHO) saw that 2/3 girls and 50-60 people armed with lathis and dandas were raising banners. He tried to pacify them, but one girl who led the crowd said that he is the same SHO who had previously registered cases against them and today they will teach them a lesson and kill them. After that, they launched an attack on them and caused injuries to police officers with lathis on the forehead and other parts of the body. One of the attackers tried to snatch the carbine from the gunman, and a case file was also snatched from the police officer containing public documents, the prosecution told the court.

However, Shiv Kumar claimed that he was not present at the scene at the special time on 12 January claiming that he was forcibly lifted by the police together with the guns of the factory owners, illegally detained, given relentless beatings , caused fractures and severe injuries.

Denying allegations of torture, a senior police officer, who wished to be quoted as the case being sub-judicial, said, No violence was used against Shiv Kumar during the police detention. During his 10-day custody period, he was sent for medical examination on four occasions and various doctors examined him. Neither he complained of any harm or torture nor the doctors found any signs of harm. He was also examined by the prison doctor when he was taken to prison.