Barbie celebrates International Women’s Day with the new Eleanor Roosevelt doll





Mattel is celebrating Women’s History Month with a new addition to the Barbie family: An Eleanor Roosevelt dolls Ahead of International Women’s Day Monday, Barbie announced that Eleanor Roosevelt is the latest historical model to join her “Inspirational Women” series, which helps fund women-led research on media representation. The Dream Gap project seeks to address classroom prejudices, internal racial prejudices, and inequalities in representation. The longest-serving first lady, Roosevelt served in the White House during the tenure of her husband Franklin D. Roosevelt, from 1933 to 1945. Known for her humanitarian work, the United Nations spokeswoman also has a career in during its political. “A champion of policies around civil and economic rights, Eleanor Roosevelt’s passionate advocacy was unwavering, even when faced with resistance,” Mattel said in a statement. “Winning the title of ‘First Lady of the World’ for her tireless work and commitment to humanitarian efforts, Eleanor Roosevelt’s persistence redefined the role of women in politics and public life.” Dressed in a floral print dress, pearl necklace and black hat, Roosevelt’s doll joins Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King, Ella Fitzgerald, Florence Nightingale, Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Katherine Johnson, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks and Sally Ride in the series. Eleanor Roosevelt’s new Barbie doll wears a floral dress, pearl necklace and black hat. Mattel

In addition to the new doll, Barbie is also launching her first interactive digital series, highlighting role models including Yara Shahidi, Adwoa Aboah and more "who paved the way for future generations of girls to dream bigger ".



The educational series, which is available on Facebook and to YouTube, is designed for families and will feature shows and shows every Saturday in Mars. It will cover a range of interests, including music, dance, sports, health and steam. “With over 60 years of history inspiring the next generation, Barbie continues to stand out by being wherever our customers are and engaging fans in new ways,” said Lisa McKnight, Mattel Senior Vice President and Barbie Global Chief and Dolls. With the exponentially growing virtual event space, we are relying on innovative online authentic experiences with our brand’s DNA, such as the Barbie You Can Be Anything series, to connect female role models who have broken family boundaries and remind them that children will become the leaders of tomorrow. “

