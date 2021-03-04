The project of Europe’s Future is set to launch in May after lawmakers give the green light – EURACTIV.com





The leaders of the European Parliaments backed the draft for the long-awaited Conference on the Future of Europe on Thursday (March 4th), a day after national governments also backed it. The conference, which aims to reform the European Union and bring it closer to its citizens, is set to begin its work on May 9, Europe Day. In a statement, the leaders of the Parliamentary political groups said they wanted the reform agenda to begin its work as soon as possible, adding that it would contribute significantly to building a Civic Union. The project has been delayed and humiliated repeatedly since French President Emmanuel Macron laid out the outline for it in March 2019. Originally intended to begin work last spring, the Conference was plagued by pandemic and inter-institutional quarrels COVID-19 over its mandate and governance. In the meantime, Macron seems to have lost interest in leading the project, which is expected to last for a year. With little appetite for a review of EU treaties, it is unclear which national governments want to be the end result of the Conference process. EU governments have removed the original proposal the idea that a prominent European figure would act as the independent and sole chairman of the Conferences. Instead, the process will be overseen by the presidents of the European Commission, the European Parliament and the Council, backed by an executive board consisting of one MEP, one commissioner and an ambassador from the member state holding the six-month presidency of the council, accompanied by four observer. The Joint Statement on the project describes the agreement as a weak governance structure. This prompted MEP Sandro Gozi, former Italys Europe minister and chairman of the Union of European Federalists, a pressure group, to complain that national governments do not understand the Conference’s rationale. The text drafted by the Portuguese government, which currently holds the six-month presidency of the EU Council, promises that the process will open a new space with citizens to address Europe’s challenges and priorities, and promises Europeans from all walks of life. of life will be able to participate. However, activists and politicians argue that the structure and mandate of the Conference show that it is run by politicians and bureaucrats, rather than civil society groups, depriving it of its purpose of being a truly democratic exercise. There are also concerns that since the pandemic remains the predominant issue facing bloc leaders, there is little interest in the project among the 27 EU member states. I think Macron and also the Euro-federalists in general will be disappointed that the agenda of the Conference is no longer ambitious, but it is certainly to be welcomed that it is moving forward, Roger Casale, president of the Forum of the Peoples of Europe, told EURACTIV. Rather than focusing on treaty change as an objective, my view is that the conference’s main legacy should be a permanent mechanism for consulting citizens in Europe between election cycles in the European Parliament – leaving the door open for institutional reform in a later date, he added. The conference will take place under the joint presidency of Ursula von der Leyen, David Sassoli and Portuguese Prime Minister Antnio Costa, until the end of June, after which Costa will be replaced by the Prime Minister of Slovenia. [Edited by Zoran Radosavljevic]

