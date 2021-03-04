Endo International plc starts refinancing its loan with existing term





DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) (“Endo”) today announced that it has begun refinancing its existing $ 3.3 billion High-term insurance loan, payable 2024 with the net income of a new high-term loan and other debt issues. The new term loan will have the same guarantees and collateral as the existing Endo loan agreement. The proposed transactions, if completed, are not expected to increase Endo’s total debt but will extend Endo’s debt maturity profile and provide Endos with greater financial flexibility. Proposed transactions are subject to market and other conditions and are expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. However, there can be no certainty that the transactions will be consumed in the terms described here or at all. AboutEndo International plc

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialized pharmaceutical company committed to helping all those we serve live their best lives through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees who collaborate to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly translate knowledge into treatments that benefit those who need them when they need them. Learn more atwww.endo.comor contact us atLinkedIn. Statements looking forward This press release contains some future statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Judicial Reform Act of 1995 and the relevant Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements relating to transactions in securities. proposed, the expected closing time of transactions and our ability to close such transactions. Statement including words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “evaluate”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “look ahead”, “aim”, “,” future “or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. As these statements reflect Endos’s current views, expectations and beliefs about future events, they involve risks and uncertainties. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and information are based on reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not unjustly rely on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this press release. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described in the documents submitted by Endo to the Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada on the Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval System, included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Endos Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K records, and as otherwise referred to herein or hereinafter, may affect in the future results of Endos and may cause the actual results of Endos to differ materially from those expressed in future statements contained in this communication. Future statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any future statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. This communication will not constitute an offer to sell any securities. SOURCE Endo International plc Similar links http://www.endo.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos