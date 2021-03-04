CVS vaccination of all school staff, day care staff of all ages in Florida

Pharmacies CVS is offering coronavirus vaccines to all K-12, pre-K and day center staff although state guidelines restrict vaccinations to school staff aged 50 and over, the chain confirmed on Thursday.

As the retail giant is getting its vaccines from the federal government, it is following national guidelines, the company said in a statement. In addition to removing age requirements for states, the chain is adding those working in day care centers.

Weve lined up with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines, setting up pre-K appointments through 12 educators and childcare staff and employees in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines, said ai. They can be vaccinated under the age of 50 as part of the FRPP which says all teachers can be vaccinated.

Vaccines are only available at a CVS in Palm Beach County. It is in Belle Glade.

However, CVS stores in Tamarac, Plantation, Fort Pierce and Clewiston are offering vaccines. Numerous stores in the Miami-Dade County are also offering them.

Unlike Publix, which registers at 7am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, CVS offers them repeatedly as they become available. Appointments can be booked on its website, www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19- vaccine.

Publix, which is the county’s largest distributor of vaccines, said only K-12 school employees over the age of 50 can get the blow.

However, while it will check identification to make sure people meet age requirements, it will not require evidence that people work for schools, she said.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who has expressed a willingness to extend the right to include day care workers, said he understands why CVS adopted more liberal guidelines.

The federal government is sending them the vaccines so they should go ahead and do it, he said during a morning news conference on the Crystal River.

But, he said, he remains convinced that the focus should be on older people, especially those over the age of 65.

Our view is, if you are 25 years old, you risk much less than someone who is 80 years old. That’s just the end, he said. (Figures show that) 95.7% of COVID-related mortality was over the age of 50 years. So we think an age-based approach is best to reduce mortality.

Walgreens, which is offering the vaccine to stores on the West Coast, said people will be required to sign affidavits, acknowledging that they meet eligibility requirements in their state.

But, she said, she will not ask people to give evidence of where they work. It is offering vaccines to stores in six counties on the state’s west coast.

In an order this week, DeSantis said all K-12 school staff, police and firefighters aged 50 and over could be vaccinated.

DeSantis said he decided to extend acceptance after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved over the weekend.

Previously, only those aged 65 and over, health care workers, residents and staff of nursing homes and those under the age of 65 with chronic health problems could be vaccinated.

While he said the state is expecting 175,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, none will be shipped next week.

He did not say specifically how he would distribute them. He has said he wants to send some to doctors’ offices.

He has also said he would like to set up distribution points for police, school staff and firefighters, most of whom have already been vaccinated because they are considered healthcare workers.

By requiring just one shot, unlike Pfizer and Modera which are two-dose vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be easier to administer, he said.

With the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines continuing to flow into the state and federal government opening mass inoculation sites in Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa, he said thousands of people will be taking pictures next week.

He said he expects the age of eligibility to be lowered soon, allowing people aged 55 to get a vaccination. “Of course, this month,” he said.

