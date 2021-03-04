Connect with us

International

The UK can not trust the Northern Ireland protocol, says Simon Coveney

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney has said he has strongly advised Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis against the UK’s unilateral decision to extend the waiver period for Brexit controls on some goods entering Northern Ireland by Britain.

Mr Coveney said Thursday morning that if the UK could not be trusted to stick to an agreement and instead take unilateral action, then the EU had no choice but to take legal action. . It is not what we want, but it is the place where the UK is leading us, he said.

If the UK can not be trusted because they took unilateral action, then they leave the EU without any chance, he told RTS Morning Ireland.

But the British side insisted that Brussels and Dublin had been informed in advance of the actions it was taking in the UK.

Mr Lewis on Thursday defended the move by UK governments and, in turn, said he was disappointed with the response from Dublin.

He dismissed any suggestion that the London decision had caused tensions between the two governments, adding: “I do not see our actions this week as an escalation, just a very sensitive, pragmatic approach and something we have talked to the EU about for some time. week.

We hoped we would have reached an agreement with the EU on them [grace periods] forward now, because of the matter of time.

He said officials had spoken with the EU earlier this week and he and UK chief negotiator Lord David Frost had spoken with Mr Coveney on Wednesday, with Lord Frost talking to European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday in evening.

This is developing and building the work they have done with Michael Gove as well, so there is a continuum of approach from us and, as I told Simon [Coveney] yesterday, we want to keep working positively on this.

Under the agreement between the EU and the UK to avoid border controls on the island of Ireland, some goods are subject to inspection when passing between Britain and Northern Ireland. This has been criticized by unionists and some Conservatives in London.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: