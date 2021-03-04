The UK can not trust the Northern Ireland protocol, says Simon Coveney

Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney has said he has strongly advised Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis against the UK’s unilateral decision to extend the waiver period for Brexit controls on some goods entering Northern Ireland by Britain.

Mr Coveney said Thursday morning that if the UK could not be trusted to stick to an agreement and instead take unilateral action, then the EU had no choice but to take legal action. . It is not what we want, but it is the place where the UK is leading us, he said.

If the UK can not be trusted because they took unilateral action, then they leave the EU without any chance, he told RTS Morning Ireland.

But the British side insisted that Brussels and Dublin had been informed in advance of the actions it was taking in the UK.

Mr Lewis on Thursday defended the move by UK governments and, in turn, said he was disappointed with the response from Dublin.

He dismissed any suggestion that the London decision had caused tensions between the two governments, adding: “I do not see our actions this week as an escalation, just a very sensitive, pragmatic approach and something we have talked to the EU about for some time. week.

We hoped we would have reached an agreement with the EU on them [grace periods] forward now, because of the matter of time.

He said officials had spoken with the EU earlier this week and he and UK chief negotiator Lord David Frost had spoken with Mr Coveney on Wednesday, with Lord Frost talking to European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday in evening.

This is developing and building the work they have done with Michael Gove as well, so there is a continuum of approach from us and, as I told Simon [Coveney] yesterday, we want to keep working positively on this.

Under the agreement between the EU and the UK to avoid border controls on the island of Ireland, some goods are subject to inspection when passing between Britain and Northern Ireland. This has been criticized by unionists and some Conservatives in London.

However, stricter checks had to be introduced when a pardon period ended later this month. The British government now says it will extend the grace period until October.

Mr Coveney said that before Lord Frost, who has taken over from Michael Gove as chief negotiator for the UK, would have had his first meeting with Mr Sefcovic, the EU’s chief negotiator, the UK government had made her announcement. To say it was disrespectful is an understatement, Mr Coveney said.

For Mr Sefcovic to be undermined in this way was profoundly beneficial, he added.

The UK was making decisions based on Westminster policy and had acted unilaterally in what was clearly a violation of the protocol, Mr Coveney said.

Ten days ago the UK had pledged to implement the protocol, but was now a new person in charge and had taken a different direction, leaving the EU with no choice but to look at their legal options, he said. .

That is why the EU is now looking at legal options and legal actions which means a much more formal and rigid negotiation process compared to a partnership process where you try to resolve problems together.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had expressed his concern about the trading of certain products between Britain and Northern Ireland during a telephone conversation with Taoiseach Michel Martin earlier this week about the joint bid for the 2030 World Cup of Ireland and the Englands. But Mr Coveney said he was not aware of Mr Johnson giving any indication of unilateral action.

Trouble

There are voices in Northern Ireland that do not want a protocol, they want trouble, EU Commissioner to Ireland Maired McGuinness told the same program Thursday morning.

Ms McGuinness said confidence was required in the talks, but it was difficult when one party left the room to do their own thing.

She said the UK was negotiating with itself rather than with the EU and should have respect from both sides.

Businesses in Northern Ireland needed solutions; were working for him, she said.

The UK behavior was inappropriate and should have been called for, Ms McGuinness said. It would also raise questions about global Britain and how it would behave in the future with other global partners, she said.

An agreement on an extension was reached last December after lengthy negotiations, Ms McGuinness added, but there were voices in Northern Ireland that did not want a solution: They want trouble.

The European Commission wanted to address the problems that had been created by Brexit. We were trying to solve a problem we did not create, it was caused by Brexit, she said.

The political realities of UK unilateral action will have to be separated from the practical realities being faced on the ground by Northern Irish businesses, she said.

We will never get the right solution unless the two sides agree on a way forward, Ms McGuinness said.

Talks would continue, she said, but the atmosphere would be different now. We will be the adults in the room.

The EU angrily opposed Britain’s move. Brussels on Wednesday evening threatened to seek legal action for what it said was the second time the UK had sought to violate international law regarding special arrangements imposed on the North.