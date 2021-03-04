International
Pope Francis travels to Iraq hoping historic trip can ease Muslim-Christian tensions
When two frail elderly men meet on Saturday in Iraq, they will carry with them the hope of millions of people for a better relationship between Christianity and Islam.
The meeting between Pope Francis and Ali al-Sistani, the spiritual leader of millions of Shiite Muslims, is believed to be the first between a pope and a prominent Iraqi ayatollah.
Their brief meeting in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf will go down in history and come at a crucial time for Iraq, a diverse, multi-faith country deeply damaged by sectarian violence.
Francis’s first foreign trip since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and his first papal visit to Iraq also offers a moment of national pride for Iraqis and a rare opportunity to be at the center of positive international news.
“I want to meet you, to see your faces, to visit your land, the ancient and extraordinary cradle of civilization,” Francesco said Thursday ahead of his visit. I come among you as a pilgrim of peace, to repeat: You are all brothers.
The papal visit is dangerous. Francis will travel amid a second wave of coronavirus there, and shortly after 10 rockets landed Wednesday at Ain al-Assad air base, northwest of Baghdad.
But a boost of morale is much needed: Iraq is still struggling to recover after the 2003 US-led invasion plunged the country into chaos. The pandemic, low oil prices and tensions between Iran and the United States all add to its plight.
I am happy because such an important figure will visit Iraq, said Miqdad Radhi, a Shiite waiter in Baghdad. We badly need to live as a people, regardless of which faith or sect we follow, and the pope’s visit will help strengthen unity among Iraqis.
Francis, 84, has spent years trying to improve Christian-Muslim relations, and his meeting with al-Sistani will be one of the most important with a Shiite leader. He has already established ties with prominent Sunni leader Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the great imam of Al-Azhar, the Sunni teaching headquarters in Cairo, with whom he signed a 2019 fraternity document.
Francis in recent years has been really determined to build what we might call a religious alliance between Christianity and Islam, said Austen Ivereigh, a biographer of Francis and an associate in contemporary church history at Oxford University. The alliance really consists in establishing bonds of friendship and trust with Muslim leaders.
As archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francesco built strong ties with Muslim leaders, Ivereigh said, and while in the Vatican he had worked to build a Christian-Muslim alliance as a way to combat the cycle of Islamic terrorism and populist nationalist reactions.
Al-Sistani, 90, has similarly called for peaceful coexistence and interfaith dialogue, according to Hayder al-Khoei, director of foreign relations at the Al-Khoei Institute, a seminary and interfaith academy based in Najaf.
As the Islamic State militant group targeted Shiites, Christians, Yazidis, among others, al-Sistani embraced the victims regardless of their faith, added al-Khoei, whose grandfather was Grand Ayatollah Abul Qassim al-Khoei, an ancestor and al-Sistani.
I think its part of the DNA of the religious institution in Najaf, he added, referring to religious tolerance and dialogue.
The role of Al-Sistanis is more informal than the popes and is based on his pursuit. Both elderly, Francis suffers from sciatica and last year al-Sistani underwent surgery for a broken bone.
Described as an interim leader rarely seen in public, the grand ayatollah has nevertheless maintained a strong voice in Iraq and built a strong supporter in the Shiite-majority country and beyond.
While he was born in Iran, he is seen as a counterweight to Iran as he represents a Shiite school of thought that opposes direct rule by the clergy, the system established across the border.
Thaer al-Saidy, a student at the religious institution in Najaf known as Hawza and a follower of al-Sistani, said the great ayatollah was the spiritual father of all Iraqis regardless of their faith.
In 2014, the Grand Ayatollah issued an order to all Iraqis with the body capable of taking up arms against ISIS, an action that today is widely seen as crucial to helping turn the tide against the militants.
He preserved the unity of Iraq and preserved the religious minorities of all faiths and sects, al-Saidy said, reflecting on that order.
The 2014 arms call also, however, massively increased the ranks of the Shiite militias which today have great influence in Iraq.
After years of sectarian conflict, most Iraqis are desperate for peaceful coexistence between faiths. But there is one group in particular that hopes Francis’ visit will help heal deep wounds.
Iraq’s ancient Christian community was targeted long before ISIS came to invade large parts of the country in 2014, reversing the aftermath of the US-led invasion in 2003 that overthrew Saddam Hussein and beyond.
Under ISIS, Christians were again forced to flee their homes, accelerating the decline of an already declining population. In a 2019 report, The US State Department cited estimates by Christian leaders that there were fewer than 250,000 Christians left in Iraq, compared to somewhere between 800,000 and 1.4 million people before 2002.
According to the report, most Christians in Iraq are Chaldean Catholics, an Eastern rite of the Roman Catholic Church.
Iraqi Christians hope the presence of pontiffs will shine a light on their suffering.
I think the government will pay more attention to us after the pope’s visit, said Wissam Joseph, 38, a Christian whose family was forced to flee al Qaeda when militants took over his Baghdad neighborhood in 2008.
Joseph is among those who believe the Iraqi government has done little to help Christians who were forced to flee their homes. Despite Iraq announcing in December 2017 that it had defeated ISIS, some Christians have not yet returned to their properties, many of which were destroyed in the fighting.
In 2016, then-Secretary of State John Kerry determined that the militants were responsible for the genocide against Yazidis, Shiites, and Christians. ISIS also targeted Sunnis, among others, who would not adhere to groups’ narrow interpretation of Islam.
Iraqis are proud to live in the homeland of Abraham, the prophet of central importance to Muslims, Christians, and Jews. Some hope the popes’ visit will remind the world of this rich history.
To see his holiness walking on the same land from where Abraham walked to Nasiriyah in southern Iraq would be wonderful, said Abbas Kadhim, director of the Iraq Initiative at the Atlantic Council, a think tank in Washington. DC
This will remind people that Iraq is actually where it all began. Iraq is not called the cradle of civilizations for nothing.
Sheikh Fakher Khalaf Khudeda, a Yazidi religious leader from Singer, in northern Iraq, echoed those from across the religious spectrum who hoped that Francis’ visit could lead somewhat toward a more peaceful nation.
The Pope is visiting the country and bringing with him a message of peace, this message is not only for Muslims and Christians, but for all Iraqis of all faiths, he said.
Saphora Smith reported from MB, Claudio Lavanga reported from Rome.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
