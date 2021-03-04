Saudi Arabia reports 5 more deaths from COVID-19





DiplomaticQuarter: British Embassy in Riyadh announces UK Alumni Awards

The British Embassy and the British Council in Saudi Arabia have announced the nine finalists for the UK Alumni Awards 2021 Study in Saudi Arabia.

The finalists were selected from around 1,300 applicants for their outstanding achievements as business professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders and for their contributions to strengthening cooperative ties between the UK and Saudi Arabia, an embassy statement said.

The three award winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by the British ambassador later this year.

The UK Alumni Study Awards were established in 2014 and celebrate the achievements of those who graduated from UK-based higher education institutions and continued to make outstanding contributions in a variety of fields.

Neil Crompton, the British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “I am pleased to announce the finalists for the UK Alumni Awards 2021 Study. This award celebrates the achievements of prominent Saudi women and men who have studied in the UK and are using their education to made a positive impact. As strategic partners for Vision 2030, we are proud of their achievements and contribution to their country. My congratulations to all our finalists and I look forward to meeting them at the awards ceremony.

Eilidh Kennedy McLean, Country Director of the British Council said: The UK Alumni Study Awards provide a platform for recognizing and celebrating the Saudi alumni success of UK universities. Their achievements are broad and inspiring, and contribute directly to the goals and aspirations of Vision 2030. The prestigious international award celebrates higher education in the UK and the achievements of former UK students around the world. Now in its seventh year, UK international alumni have applied from over 100 countries, representing almost 150 UK higher education institutions.

The finalists of the Professional Achievement Award, which recognizes alumni who have been distinguished through exemplary leadership in their professional field, are: Dr. Taghred Al-Ghaith, Dr. Roua Al-Subki and Dr. Mohammed Al-Shammari.

The finalists of the Social Impact Award, which acknowledges alumni who have made a tremendous contribution to creating positive social change, are: Mashni Al-Saeed, Abdulmohsen Al-Dayel and Dr. Bandar Al-Osaimi.

The finalists of the Entrepreneurship Award, which highlights alumni who have played a key role in innovation, are: Dr. Wail Mousa, Arwa Al-Ammari and Hattan Ahmed.

UK Study Ceremonies are held in 13 countries including the US, China, Pakistan and Egypt.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos