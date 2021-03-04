Benjamin A. Ben Ray 24, an international student from England, has not stepped on the Harvard campus as a student, a much less experienced life in College.

Yet on Thursday morning, when the housing lottery registration closes, he and hundreds of other top international students who have been restricted from living on the Harvard campus by international visa restrictions will commit to a group of up to eight students with it. who will be housed in one of Harvards 12 high-end homes for the next three years.

Ray said it was hard to find potential blockchain companions as he did not live on campus last semester; he eventually failed to block with the other members of the driving team.

In any other year, maybe I would have ended up not only blocking drivers, but actually living with them as roommates and so on, and so on, he said. But since I have not met each other, it is a bit difficult to make that call, so where you have been.

Ray, along with several other international students in the 2024 Class, have reported fear and confusion with the Harvard blocking process and the subsequent tradition of being assigned to a high-class home at an event known as Shelter Day, scheduled for March 12 this year.

Even before the blocking process, many international beginners said they already felt disconnected from their peers and the College after federal visa restrictions, time zones and social isolation last semester prevented them from being able to fully participate in college life. .

Sakiko Miyazaki 24, who lives in Tokyo, said the whole blocking process has been nervous and confusing.

Just not being on campus and not seeing people is another thing we are taken away from, she said. So when we found out that we were expected to magically find a group of people we have never met in our lives, we only saw them through Zoom which obviously was really not annoying, but very difficult.

Miyazaki added that many novice foreign students seem to be stuck between them.

This shows that we have never had a real chance to get to know our classmates, she said.

Ray said he wrote a letter to the Student Dean’s Office to notify administrators of the unnecessary psychological pressure that the blocking process has placed on certain students during the pandemic.

I would definitely like to have seen Harvard change things this year and either delay the block, or have any change in it that would not discriminate against international students, students who were unable to be on campus and the like, said Ray.

The Student Office was protective enough not to make any changes, which was disappointing to say the least, he said.

Associate Dean of Students Lauren E. Brandt 01 said in an interview Monday that administrators within the Office of First Year Experience are aware of the concerns raised by international students.

The Office of First-Year Experience has heard very clearly that first-year international students felt disconnected from their classroom and from the Harvard College community in general, Brandt said. They have actually started someone working in a position specifically to support international students.

Other international students said they felt indifferent to Housing Day and the whole blocking process.

Matilda GS Marcus 24, who is from England, said she felt vague about the next Virtual Housing Day.

You can not build a community without trust and respect, but those things are very difficult to happen if you do not really know anyone, she said. And you can not really know anyone, because you are doing it through a screen.

Samuel Ho 24, who lives in Singapore, said he was never too worried about the blockage and decided to enter the housing lottery himself.

Overall I was not very happy to be part of a predetermined group of people, usually broad, he said. I have never had a particular desire to block in the first place, so I think the pandemic has not changed much.

When asked how he felt about the next Virtual Housing Day, Ho said he was unaware that the tradition happened during the first year.

Honestly, I didn’t even know it was something, Ho said. I thought they assigned houses later.

Micheal Mike Zhang 24, who is from Australia, said he was also unaware of the Shelter Day tradition until his other friends started planning a meeting to commemorate the annual event.

I really do not know what is happening, he said. My friend from Australia was like, Hey, I was thinking of having a party in my country for Shelter Day because it seems like a scary process. And me and my friends were just like, What? Like the hell is Shelter Day?

I think it can be exciting, but it just seems so far away that it is incomprehensible in the sense that I probably can not understand its size, Zhang added.

Brandt said the DSO recorded a webinar about the blocking process and posted it on the DSO website to help beginners navigate the process.

I think there have been a number of ways for students to ask questions about blocking and get more information, but we know it is always a stressful time for freshmen to experience this, Brandt said.

We really want to encourage anyone who still has questions to reach out and try to get answers from their proxies, their resident deans, the housing office they are all great resources for them, she added.

