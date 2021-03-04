Top international AP news at 3:35 pm EST

The everyday beast

QAnon Shaman starts for softness: I stopped stealing muffins during the Capitol riots

The infamous QAnon Shaman has insisted that his actions during the Capitol riots were not an attack on the United States and that he could prove it because he stopped other protesters from stealing muffins. Jacob Chansley, who became arguably the Capitol’s most infamous protester because of his fur and horned suit, has given a bizarre interview to CBS News in his latest attempt to beg for mercy. The first watch of the 60 Minutes interview aired Thursday morning. Speaking from prison, Chansley became easily lenient when CBS News reporter Laurie Segall asked him if he considered his actions during the Capitol attack as an attack on the nation. “QAnon Shaman” of the January 6 attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from prison, as he faces 20 years behind bars. Jacob Chansley spoke with @LaurieSegall @ 60minutes + pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 When he was then asked to describe his actions in his own words, he explained: I sang a song, and this is a part of shamanism, is about creating positive vibrations in a sacred room. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. I actually stopped people from stealing muffins from the rest room. While the prevention of muffin theft is good and well, the charges against Chansley are very serious. At the head of the attack on the Capitol building, Chansley is also accused of leaving an ominous note to Vice President Mike Pence at his desk in the Senate room that read: it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming. That day, he was also carrying a spear attached to a flagpole, which prosecutors considered a weapon. Chansley is facing up to 20 years in prison, but seems unable to see what he did wrong. In the interview, he continued: I also said a prayer in that holy room because it was my goal to bring the deity and bring God back to the Senate. When he remembered that it was illegal for him to even enter the room, he described it as a very serious regret. His mother, Martha Chansley, also insisted he did nothing wrong, telling Segall that her son was simply walking through the open door. He was escorted to the Senate. So, I do not know what is wrong with this, she said. I know he’s sorry but again everything goes back to him walking through the open doors. Prosecutors did not say how Chansley entered the building but there is no evidence that police directed protesters into the Senate room. She justified her sons’ decision to protest the election result by repeating the lie that the election had been stolen. I do not think it is right that [the election] was won by deception. I do not believe it was rightly won at all, she said. “He walked through the open door.” – Martha Chansley, defends the actions of her son – aka QAnon Shaman – during the siege of the Capitol. This exchange was one of the most talked about part. I would watch the full clip. pic.twitter.com/Ie1YJ0YXPf Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegall) March 4, 2021 For former President Donald Trump, whom Chansley has repeatedly criticized through his lawyer for not apologizing before Trump left office, it seems that he still holds a soft I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it looked like the media was sorting him out, Chansley said. I have been a victim of this all my life, whether at school or at home, so in many ways I identified with the many negative things I was going through. Chansley went on to admit he was hurt by not offering an apology, but does not regret his loyalty to Trump. I [only] I regret that I entered that building, with every thread of my being, he said. While Chansleys’s strange appearance on national television could be seen as detrimental to his legal battle, his defense attorney believes it was entirely logical and justified. [Chansley] is the most visible face of this unrest. So for the first time in my career, it is not a concern for my client to speak completely softly, defense attorney Albert Watkins told the Daily Beast on Thursday. If there is anything, it is necessary to shift the message and dialogue that I have pushed. because from the time Jacob Chansley got into custody: The riots were more than a lynching mob, but the result of years of manipulation [from Trump].He trusted the president. He believed the words and reacted to those words. So when you have millions of Americans embracing every day four years of propaganda and lies and misinterpretations, we need to have compassion for that. We need to be patient, Watkins added. The lawyer added that the more people exposed to his client, the more they will realize the gentleman he is and remember that the thousands who attacked the Capitol are our brothers and sisters and neighbors. CBS reporter Segall said Chansley ended his interview by shouting LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT ME! and insisting that he is not a violent man. A judge will hear arguments Friday whether he should be acquitted before his trial. Read more at The Daily Beast. Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.