Visakhapatnam district forms for a full bunch





Both YSRCP, TDP support strike called by Left parties against privatization of VSP



Statewide Bandh called in protest against the proposed strategic sale of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is expected to be full and complete in the district on Friday. Bandh has been summoned by the Left parties and the Steel Factory Committee Parirakshana Porata and is being supported by all parties including the ruling YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Since the ruling YSRCP party is also joining the gang, it is expected to be complete and peaceful, said a senior officer from the district administration. Talking to Hindu, Member of the CPI State Secretariat (M) Ch. Narasinga Rao said all production units, including VSPs, will operate with only skeletal staff, as most employees, including officers and heads of key public sector units, have applied for mass vacations in support of the gang. While the YSRCP is also supporting the gang, there will be no pre-emptive arrests and public transport, including APSRTC, will stay off the road, Mr Narasinga Rao said. Told for Visakhapatnam (Rural) Deputy Chief Traffic Manager K. Venkat Rao Hindu that all buses will stay off the road until 1pm in support of the gang, according to orders issued by the State Government. Autorickshaw Union Vaman Murthy said that except for emergencies, vehicle returns will not move on the road until the evening. Privatization of VSP is a key issue. There are a lot of emotions and feelings associated with it across the State and people from all sectors are supporting it, he said. According to JV Satyanarayana Murthy, CPI joint secretary of state, since APNGO is also supporting the gang, the district administration will also work with a truncated staff. Ch. Narasinga Rao said this could be one of the largest gangs in the entire State since the 1975 Emergency. Police to remain vigilant Talking to Hindu, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that since all political parties are joining the gang, it is expected to be peaceful. But we will stay vigilant and see that there are no unwanted incidents. If people join the gang voluntarily, there is no issue, but if force is used everywhere, we will intervene, he said. Requests Reiterating their demands, members of the Parirakshana Porata Steel Factory Committee said that the privatization of the plant should be stopped and the captured mines should be distributed more quickly. We also demand that the debt the factory has incurred to support its expansion plans be converted into capital, said Mr. Narasinga Rao, who is also a member of the committee.

