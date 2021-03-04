Digi International announces the public offering price of common stock





HOPKINS, Min. – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Digi International Inc. (Nasdaq: DGII) (Digi), a leading global provider of business, service and critical business solutions and the Internet of Things (IoT) mission, today announced the price of a registered public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its stock. common at a price to the public of $ 19.50 per share. In addition, Digi gave the signatories a 30-day opportunity to purchase up to 525,000 additional shares of its common stock under the same terms and conditions. All common stock shares on offer are being sold by Digi. Digi expects to close the offer on or around March 8, 2021, subject to meeting custom closing conditions. Digi predicts gross bidding income will be approximately $ 68.3 million, before deducting insurance deductions and commissions and estimated bid costs payable by Digi and excluding any signature option exercise to purchase additional shares of stock. usual. Digi intends to use net income from working capital supply and general corporate purposes. Digi may also use the net proceeds to purchase or invest in additional businesses, products and technologies, although Digi has no specific agreements, commitments or understandings to do so at this time. Piper Sandler is acting as the sole bid book manager. Craig-Hallum Capital Group, Stephens Inc., Roth Capital Partners and Colyers Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering. The offer is being made in accordance with a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that automatically became effective March 2, 2021. An additional prospectus and accompanying prospectus in about and description of terms the offer was registered with the SEC on March 2, 2021. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying offer prospectus will be filed with the SEC and, when available, can be obtained by visiting the SECs website IN www.sec.gov or by contacting Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by phone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at [email protected]. This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or a request for an offer to purchase, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any other state or jurisdiction in which an offer, request or sale of such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such State or other jurisdiction. About Digi International Digi International is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. Digi helps its customers create next-generation related products and deploy and manage critical communication infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped its customers connect over 100 million things and grow. Statements looking forward This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include related statements, but not limited to the expected closing of the bid and Digis expecting the use of bid proceeds. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as can, will, plan, should we expect, anticipate, evaluate, continue or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those shown due to a number of factors influencing Digis operations, markets, products and services. Digi identifies key risks and uncertainties affecting its performance in its public reports filed with the SEC, including the Discussion and Analysis of Risk Factors and the Management of Financial Conditions Sections of Digis’ latest Annual Report on Form 10- K, as may be supplemented or amended by Digis Subsequent Quarterly Reports in Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only on the date on which they are made, and Digi assumes no obligation to update any future statements, except as required by applicable law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos