Australia extends international travel ban for another 3 months





If you were hoping to visit Australia anytime soon, you would have to wait a little longer. On Tuesday, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt announced that the country had extended its international travel ban for another three months. The ban – dubbed the “emergency period of human biosafety” – was set to expire earlier on March 17, according to 7 News. Now, it will expire on June 17, Hunting notification tha. The travel ban for the countries has started since March 2020. TOURISM GROUPS IN THE PETITION OF THAILAND FOR REOPENING THE COUNTRY OF INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS ON N ON ON JULY 1 In his announcement, Hunt said that “the COVID-19 situation overseas continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk to Australia, including the emergence of more transmissible variants”. HOLLAND AMERICA LINE SEES 2022 WITH 14 DAY CRISIS AND M LONGER Hunt also said the extension of the ban “will ensure that the Australian Government has the powers to take the necessary measures to continue to prevent and control COVID-19”. “Extending the emergency period for another three months is about mitigating this risk to everyone’s health and safety,” Hunt said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION In addition to extending the travel ban, Australia is also extending current emergency protocols including “pre-departure testing and wearing of masks for international flights; restrictions on the entry of cruise ships within Australian territory; restrictions on international travel for Australians; and restrictions on trade of retail outlets at international airports, “the announcement said. CLICK HERE TSN WRITE FULL OF OUR BULLETIN TL LIFESTYLE However, travel restrictions and prohibitions are not set in stone. Hunt said they could be changed or appealed if the situation improves. “In particular, the Australian Government continues to work closely with state and territory agencies, national health committees and the cruise industry to develop a framework for the resumption of cruise ship staging in a manner that is proportionate to the risk to public health.” tha Hunt. UNITED AND AMERICAN AIRLINES OFFER V Vaccines COVID-19 PMPR CHICAGO OHARE EMPLOYEES According to the Department of Health in Australia website, country borders are closed to everyone except Australian citizens, residents, close family members and some travelers who have been in New Zealand – but not Auckland – for 14 days before entering Australia.

