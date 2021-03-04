WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan criticizes Gladys Berejiklian’s suggestion that states should stop daily updates on COVID-19 issues as happened





The question of vaccine fertility? Hello! I am 30 and some of my female friends around my age are worried that the COVID vaccine will affect their fertility. I have not seen any reliable information on this, but my friends’ continue to cite ‘reputable sources’. I saw it mentioned on the blog recently that women in their 30s as a group have the highest percentage of people who are anti-vaccine or reluctant to get the vaccine. I think fertility concerns may be a major factor in this. Can you please get your diaries to see this and write a fact checker? Thank you! -MKM Hello MKM, as a woman close to that age group, I obviously understand the concerns of you and your friends. There is also a lot of misinformation out there, and a lot of people can try to take advantage of your fully reasonable concerns for a future family. We have done some fact checks regarding pregnancy, fertility and vaccines. This is a summary from a few weeks ago, written by a baby nutrition adviser for the World Health Organization and an associate assistant professor at the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Western University of Sydney. A few days ago we wrote another piece of fact checking out some of the prevailing concerns about female fertility and vaccines. These questions below are answered byArcha Fox,a molecular biologist specializing in RNA, the genetic code behind viruses and many of the COVID-19 vaccines, andChristopher Blyth,an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Western Australia and co-director of the Wesfarmers Center for Vaccines and Infectious Diseases. You can not get more reputation from them. This is what they said: Do vaccines affect fertility? Dr Fox:There is no evidence to suggest that the vaccine affects fertility. There is also no scientific reason to suspect that vaccines may affect fertility. It will be possible within the next year to measure if there is any drop in fertility rates because millions of people around the world have now received the vaccines. Dr Blyth:No vaccine affects fertility and most importantly, this applies to COVID vaccines. Absolutely it is absolutely safe for people planning pregnancy. Is it safe to get the vaccine if I am pregnant? Dr Fox:Pregnant people were not included in the phase three clinical trial which is very common practice, so that pregnant people are not included in the clinical trials of anything. The current advice is if you are not in a high risk group, it is better to wait until we have more research. But this is only due to lack of data, not based on any suggestion that there is a risk. The data will come soon because people all over the world are being vaccinated, including pregnant people and those who want to continue and get pregnant. Do vaccines affect breastfeeding? Dr Blyth:COVID vaccines are safe for anyone who is breastfeeding. The recommendation is that you can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any time while breastfeeding.

