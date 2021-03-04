Myanmar protests and repression intensify, US imposes trade cuts

(Reuters) – Police broke up the demonstrations with tear gas and gunshots in several cities across Myanmar on Thursday as protesters returned to the streets without being hindered by the bloodiest day so far in a crackdown on opponents of the military coup months past.

The United Nations said 38 people were killed during Wednesday’s demonstrations, far more in a single day than 23 believed to have been killed by March 1.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged security forces to stop what she called their brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters. Bachelet said more than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.

UN human rights investigator in Myanmar Thomas Andrews has urged the Security Council – which convenes to discuss the situation on Friday – to impose a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions on the ruling junta.

States should impose sanctions on the Myanmar Oil and Gas Company, now controlled by the military and its largest source of revenue, he said in a report.

Sources told Reuters that Myanmar military rulers tried to move about $ 1 billion held in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York the day after taking power on February 1st. U.S. officials are freezing those funds indefinitely, according to three people familiar with the matter, including a U.S. government official.

Separately, the U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday assigned trade curbs to the Myanmar Ministry of Defense, the Department of the Interior and the military conglomerates MEC and MEHL, effective March 8, according to a federal census.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price had said Washington would take further action in response to the escalating violence following the coup, which ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

In Myanmar, activists said they refused to accept martial law and the new election promised by the junta, expressing determination to push for the release of Suu Kyi, 75, and the recognition of her victory in the Nov. 8 election.

We know we can always be shot and killed with live bullets, but it makes no sense to stay alive under the junta, activist Maung Saungkha told Reuters.

Police opened fire and used tear gas to break up protests in Yangon and the central town of Monywa, witnesses said. Police also opened fire in the town of Pathein, west of Yangon, and used tear gas in eastern Taunggyi, media reported.

Large crowds gathered peacefully for rallies elsewhere, including Mandalay’s second city and the historic Bagan Temple City, where hundreds marched holding pictures of Suu Kyi and a banner that read: Release our leader, witnesses said.

A spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Everything will be fine protested protests

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of a 19-year-old woman killed in Mandalay on Wednesday, who was photographed wearing a T-shirt that read Everything would be fine. After her death, the slogan went viral as a symbol of challenge.

On Wednesday, police and soldiers opened fire in live rounds with little warning in several towns and cities, witnesses said.

Myanmar security forces now appear to be aiming to break the side of the anti-coup movement through savage violence and sheer brutality, said Richard Weir, a Human Rights Watch researcher.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) party Suu Kyis said in a statement that flags would be flown at half the staff in its offices to commemorate the dead. The NLD won the election in a deep defeat and while the military made allegations of fraud, the election commission said the vote was fair.

The European Union suspended support for development projects to avoid providing financial assistance to the military, officials said on Thursday. Support in previous years has included more than € 200 million ($ 241 million) in separate programs.

Myanmar generals have long given up on external pressure.

The UN special envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said on Wednesday that she had warned Deputy Chief of Staff Soe Win that the military was likely to face tough measures from several countries around the coup.

The answer was: We are used to sanctions and we have survived, she told reporters in New York. When I also warned that they would go (in) isolation, the answer was: We need to learn to walk with only a few friends.

The United States has told China, which has refused to condemn the coup, that it expects it to play a constructive role. China has said stability is a key priority in its strategic neighbor.

At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed into India for fear of being persecuted for disobeying orders, a senior Indian police official told Reuters.

A clash over what Myanmar represents at the United Nations in New York was averted – for now – after the junta replacement left and the UN Myanmar mission confirmed that Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun remained in office.