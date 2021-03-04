Virtual Bootcamps Recruit From A Wider World | MIT News

Each past participant i MIT Bootcamps can tell you that the program lives up to the intensity implied by its name. But they would also be quick to say that the military analogy extends even further to a stable society that tends to tie its members together for years after their experience has ended, across groups, industries, continents and all spheres of life.

Although bootcamps moved last year from a mixed learning model to a completely virtual model, structured, highly collaborative, embedded entrepreneurial skills training experiences have lost no energy and rigor. The MIT Bootcamps team has maintained its ability to bring together diverse but highly motivated innovators in the service of common goals. The group also found that virtual surveillance allowed greater access to programs, in part thanks to lower schooling and a lack of travel visa requirements. While bootcamps personally typically welcome participants from 30-40 countries each year, group members of recent years represented 60.

Each bootcamp focuses on a specific topic, specific to an industry, leadership group, or emerging technology. Group workshops are organized into small teams working together on an entrepreneurial project, in addition to individual learning and team training. The program includes a series of online seminars with MIT professors, practitioners and industry experts, innovation seminars with bootcamp instructors focused on putting into practice the theory participants have learned, training sessions and formal office hours for students to exchange ideas freely. Bootcampers are tasked with submitting each week, which are key elements of a business plan, to help lead the group through the decision-making process involved in building a business. The experience culminates in a final field session, judged by a panel of experts. The 2020 virtual bootcamps offerings included Health Innovation (a collaboration between MIT and Harvard Medical School) and Innovation Leadership.

In what has become a hallmark of the program, the former bootcampers served as coaches and judges for field competitions, joining other industry leaders and innovators. Judges for the final Innovation Leadership session in December 2020 included alumnus Stefan Piech, media entrepreneur and member of the supervisory board of Siemens AG. Piech also appears as an investor in the Austrian TV series 2 Minuten 2 Million, similar in concept to the Shark Tank in the United States. He joined former Bain Burunda Prince consultant, COO for the Atlantas Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, along with MIT Innovation Initiative Executive Director Gene Keselman. Both Prince and Keselman are MIT and bootcamp graduate trainers.

Encourage growth, promote healing

Prior to the pandemic, MIT’s mixed Bootcamps were very demanding: During the personal components over the course of a week, teams (along with trainers and camp staff) regularly worked late at night and got up early in the morning to present their work. Bootcamps have always been a real drinking experience, says MIT Bootcamps Director Vimala Palaniswamy. We may have distributed program time on reboot online, but the toughness is definitely still it just plays a little differently.

If anything, for MIT Sloan School of Management alumni and bootcamp coach Priyanka Bakaya ’11, the Innovation Leadership Bootcamp was even more challenging in its online form as the team jungled in time zones and levels. different technical approach between members. It has been against all odds to get to this point, she said. As a matter of point, the Bakaya team fields were delayed until the end of the event, due to a power outage in Syria that left one of the team members without internet access.

With the skill and enthusiasm that has become part of the bootcamps identity, the teams presented a variety of creative solutions to a series of pressing global challenges, informed in many cases by participants personal experiences. Mariana Zubieta, the daughter of a Chilean berry farmer, inspired her team to create Wastebusters, an app that would regularly provide data on climate and pest problems to farmers, in order to significantly cut global food waste. Umer Khan, a waiter who attended higher education in the US before returning to his native Pakistan, led the field for School Buddy, a company he envisioned would encourage international cultural exchanges, facilitating his co-operation projects. learning between school children in different countries. The winning team proposed The CURE (Culture Understanding Resolution Sensitivity), an in-office human resource solution to conflict that takes into account the cultural differences of team members, as well as the additional challenges posed by pandemic-related distance work. The judges highlighted the potential of CURE projects for a broad impact, as well as to hit, as Kesleman said, the sweet spot between why you guys? and why this solution?

Membership in these years Bootcamp online innovation was the third MIT group Refugee Action Center (ReACT) Computer and Data Science Certificate Program. ReACT, which designs and deploys learning opportunities for refugees and displaced populations around the world, brought in 50 students representing more than 20 different countries in the global bootcamp group, as well as five ReACT graduates. In previous years, MIT Bootcamps has organized custom workshops for ReACT Amman, Jordan students. Partly thanks to the new virtual format, 2020 was the first year that ReACT students joined as part of a global bootcamps group and added their unique perspective to identify problems and areas for innovative solutions.

Now in its third iteration, the Health Innovation Bootcamp was co-founded by MIT and Harvard Medical School to connect healthcare-passionate entrepreneurs with the expert guidance needed to create appropriate, convenient medical solutions. The international group of entrepreneurs in this group includes 62 participants from 28 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania and North America. The group included healthcare actors with a wide variety of backgrounds, including CEOs, public health liaisons, public health specialists, researchers, doctors, nurses, surgeons, a dentist and an acupuncturist, ranging in age from 21 to 56 years old.

Although everyone had joined the bootcamp for different reasons, they all brought a deeper understanding of the issues their projects sought to address. All six teams proposed solutions to health challenges including a home spirometer to rescue cystic fibrosis patients and caregivers visits to doctors ’offices; Care4Can, a passport to a smooth recovery for cancer patients and their caregivers that combines medical information and support resources; and the winning project, a platform that enables food allergy sufferers to identify allergy-friendly restaurants by gathering information from multiple sources.

The panel judges included Philips Healthcare Innovation leader Lana Caron, healthcare entrepreneur Pascal Frhlicher and Cricket Health Products Director Andrew Schutzbank, who offered this advice: Make a good thing happen more than a bad thing happen less; is always its strongest height.

Bonding power

In the global transition to distant classes, jobs, and social spaces, it is easy to forget the human element that connects us to our distant colleagues, friends, and loved ones. But keeping close links over long distances is a cornerstone of the MIT Bootcamps experience. Extraordinary people are what make bootcamps transformative and sustainable, says Palaniswamy. We believe that our admissions process is about selecting individuals for this lifelong community, not just the program to which they are applying. And our trainers are the secret sauce of experienced MIT entrepreneurs who are committed to supporting bootcampers by sharing their experience and expertise.

The founder of MIT Bootcamps, Erdin Beshimov, the closing remarks of the Innovation Leadership group summed up this ethos: You have grown with this experience because you have embraced people who are different from you in some ways, people who are better than you, he said . In life, do not be afraid of people who are better than you. Ask for them and try to make them your friends.