The Pakistani prime minister will seek a vote of confidence from parliament this week





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s prime minister said Thursday he would seek a no-confidence vote from the National Assembly this weekend to prove he still has the support of majority lawmakers at home despite the surprise and politically embarrassing loss of his ruling party’s main candidate. in Senate elections. Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement in a televised address to the nation, claiming that some lawmakers from his ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party were bribed by the opposition to vote for former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in Wednesday’s Senate election. Gilani defeated Hafeez Sheikh, the finance minister in Khan’s cabinet, in the vote, which was seen as a test for Khan who came to power in the 2018 parliamentary elections. The sheikh lost the much-contested seat in the Senate, or upper house of parliament. . The vote went 169-164 in favor of Gilani. Although Khan improved his position in the 100-member Senate, the Sheikh’s loss was a setback for his government and the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Votes for the Senate are cast by members of the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, and four provincial assemblies. Gilani’s success in the Senate shows that some of the lawmakers of the ruling party had rebelled and did not vote for the Sheikh. The Pakistani opposition has demanded that Khan withdraw for the loss of Sheikh, a demand thrown out by Khan’s party, which insists he still has the support of majority lawmakers.

“I have decided to seek the no-confidence vote” from the lower house of parliament on Saturday, Khan said. He said it was the democratic right of lawmakers from his party to vote against him if they oppose his policies. “You can say you are not with me, I will still respect you,” Khan said. He blamed the country’s election authorities for failing to secure a free and fair vote for the Senate and claimed that 15 or 16 lawmakers from his party “sold” their vote in the Senate election, but that they could not be identified because voting was a ballot secret. Khan also punished the Electoral Commission for rejecting his proposal last month to hold Senate elections in an open ballot, instead of lawmakers secretly casting their vote for a candidate of their choice. Khan insisted the vote of confidence in the National Assembly on Saturday be open and while he said lawmakers from his party had the democratic right to vote for or against it, according to their conscience, but that they should do so open it.

Khan needs 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly to maintain the confidence of the house. If no one revolts against him, he is expected to win up to 180 votes in his favor, with the help of allies from other parties. If if he fails to win the vote of confidence, his government automatically falls – something that could start another phase of political unrest for Pakistan. Khan vowed to sit in opposition if that happens and vowed to continue fighting corruption. Earlier Thursday, Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said senators are also expected to vote in the coming days on a new Senate chairman. He said that the current chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani, will again be the candidate of the ruling party. Gilani is likely to contest the vote for mayor. He served as prime minister from 2008 to 2012 when the Supreme Court disqualified him in a contempt case. Khan said Gilani was disqualified due to the failure requested by the Swiss authorities to bring money deposited in Swiss banks by his party leadership.







