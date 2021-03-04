Biden: 300m COVID blow by end of May – National and International News – WED 3Mar2021





Biden: COVID stroke for all adults in the US by the end of May. The Militia group recruits a lot from the army, law enforcement. The leaked report shows Beijing’s genocidal agenda for the Uighurs. HIV findings in Congo hope for cure. NATIONAL NEWS Biden promises COVID blows for all adults in the US by the end of May Yesterday, President Biden said that accelerated production of COVID vaccines in the US means there will be enough doses for 300 million Americans by the end of May. This is two months faster than Biden’s previous timeline. Adoption of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been a major development. Johnson & Johnson has also teamed up with Merck Pharmaceuticals to increase production. While this is good news, the CDC and other medical professionals have warned Americans not to allow their own guards. They say the most contagious strains of COVID pose a threat of a fourth lethal wave, even as vaccination efforts progress. Despite this warning, the governors of Mississippi and Texas have lifted all masked mandates and distancing restrictions. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). The Militia group recruits a lot from the army, law enforcement A website leak from the U.S. Patriotic Three Percent militia shows that the anti-government group has aggressively recruited ex-military and current law enforcement personnel across the country. Activists discovered the leaks through a simple search after the group’s poorly designed WordPress site publicly exposed members’ details. An analysis by the Guardian shows that many of the members have extensive military experience. However, leaked details also reveal that group members come from all walks of life, from the working class to the professional class. Experts say this points to what was once a radical and militant anti-government sentiment entering the mainstream in the Trump and post-Trump era. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). INTERNATIONAL NEWS The leaked report shows Beijing’s genocidal agenda for the Uighurs A report from China’s Nankai University reveals Beijing’s intention to “weaken” the Uighur population in Xinjiang. The report was intended to be viewed only by high-ranking government officials, but was accidentally posted on a website last year. Dutch academic Adrian Zenz archived the document along with thousands of others and has now released the content. Under China’s massive labor transfer scheme, 100,000 Uyghurs have been forced or forcibly transferred to labor camps, re-education camps, or plantations. Beijing has insisted that the programs are voluntary and has denied that the ultimate goal is to eradicate the Uighur population in Xinjiang. But the report says otherwise. A plan for cultural genocide The report says the scheme not only reduces the Uighur population density in Xinjiang, but is also an important method of influencing, merging and assimilating Uighur minorities. It also encourages them to gradually change their thinking and understanding, and to transform their values ​​and views of life through a change of environment and through work. The report also recommends that the government expand programs in the eastern and central regions of China to meet labor demand. Experts say the report equates to a plan for cultural genocide. Some foreign governments have also recently come to that conclusion. In addition to forced labor transfers, the Chinese government has also pursued a campaign of forced sterilization of Uighur women and the destruction or suppression of Uighur cultural sites and practices. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). HIV findings in Congo hope for cure Researchers in the Democratic Republic of Congo have identified a significant number of people in the country whose immune systems naturally control HIV without medication. While it is unclear exactly how or why this happens, researchers hope it could show the way to a cure. The study found that systems of up to 4% of HIV carriers in DR Congo could suppress the virus. Typically less than 1% of HIV-positive people are able to do this. Dr. Mary Rodgers, the study’s lead scientist, says “this could mean that this is something we can cure.” Dr. Rodgers says DR Congo has the largest resistance group in any single country. However, she stressed that this group could potentially lose this protection as the disease progresses. Click here for the full story (opens in new tab). Tags: China, Covid, HIV / AIDS, international news, Johnson & Johnson, militias, national news, New Albany MS, northeastern Mississippi news, President Biden, right-wing extremism, Uighur genocide, US news, news World

