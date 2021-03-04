Prime Ministers across Canada are calling on the federal government to increase RCI funding





Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault chairs a virtual press conference as prime minister, while Prime Ministers Brian Pallister, Manitoba and Doug Ford, Ontario, were seen on screen on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Montreal. (CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz)

Prime Ministers from across Canada have once again called on the federal government to increase health care funding for the provinces and territories by $ 28 billion. At a joint press conference on Thursday, Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault, British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe, Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford and New Brunswick Prime Minister Blaine Higgs asked the federal government to stay of their health care funds from 22 percent to 35 percent. The increase in health care funds proposed by the prime ministers would see the federal government spend a total of $ 70 billion in annual transfers. The prime ministers also demanded that the federal government maintain this level over time with a minimum annual rate of at least 5 percent. Essential is essential to be done for those in need of treatment across the country. If federal [government] does not increase transfer, there is a risk that provinces and territories will not be able to pay for the services their populations need, Legault said. At the end of the day, it is the most vulnerable people who suffer. Many prime ministers were concerned about the long wait for operations and procedures. Moe said people are often waiting with pain and frustration for surgeries, procedures and other tests that have been delayed in the health care system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he also added that the challenges the health care system is experiencing today do not come from the pandemic alone. Health care around Canada was under pressure before the COVID-19 virus arrived and we need to address those pressures and we need to do it right away and that speaks to the opportunity before us here because honestly Canadians deserve better, Moe said. Canadians deserve a health care system that is where they need it, a system that is well funded and supported by both levels, both government orders in this nation, Moe added. In a statement, Ford said with waiting times for growing backlogs and long-term care homes in desperate need of more support, it has never been more important for the federal government to work with the provinces. “Rebuilding our health system after a pandemic once in a century requires an all-in-one deck approach,” Ford said. Pallister talked about how the waiting times that Canadians are currently experiencing is a consequence of failing to get a partnership with the federal government. He also said the subsequent effects of the pandemic would exacerbate a bad situation if it is not taken into account. The post-pandemic cluster is coming and real and its impact on Canadians and their families and friends is also real, Pallister said. This is not the first time the federal government has been called upon to raise health care funds. Last year, Ford, Legault, Kenney and Pallister said they wanted the federal government to increase its share of health care funds. With files from CBC







