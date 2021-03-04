Regulators warn Ontario doctor of ‘irresponsible’ tweets about COVID-19

An Ontario physician has been warned by the College of Physicians and Surgeons about social media posts about COVID-19 that were deemed inaccurate and irresponsible.

Dr. Culvinder Gill was given three warnings about inappropriate and unprofessional statements she posted on Twitter claiming that neither blockages nor vaccines were necessary.

Brampton’s doctor had asserted that there was absolutely no medical or scientific reason for this prolonged, harmful and illogical closure, the college wrote in one of decision.

She had also written that we do not need a vaccine and shared a Tweet claiming that tracking, testing and isolating contacts were ineffective, naive and counter-productive against COVID-19.

The college grievance committee warned Gill about all three posts, citing a lack of professionalism and failure to exercise caution in her social media posts, which is irresponsible behavior for a member of the profession and poses a potential health risk. public.

The panel said Gill intended to appeal the decisions.

or declaration issued by an organization headed by its lawyer accused the college of “selectively and in bad faith” taking its comments out of context and ignoring the “world scientific and medical opinion” that supported it. She republished the statement.

The first of its kind, the warnings come as Canadian doctors are increasingly concerned about the misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 that have become widespread online.

“Care is taken when the committee is concerned about an aspect of the practice or professionalism or conduct of a physician,” Carolyn Silver, the college’s general counsel, told.

“The college does this when it believes that a doctor would benefit from the direction it gives directly to the doctor. It aims to protect the public. A summary of the decision, as you can see, is on the public website. So it is public information and that information becomes part of the doctor’s history. ”

“And if any subsequent concerns arise about a doctor’s practice or conduct or professionalism, that story is available for the college to consider.”

Ontario Medical Association said in a statement in response to warnings that it was important to use science and proven public health measures as the basis for decisions on how to curb pandemics, despite the alarming amount of misinformation still circulating about COVID-19.

In its decision, the college said that while it was worth noting that the blockages had obstacles and asking if they were working or if the costs were greater than the benefits, Gill had gone beyond that.

“She stated unequivocally and without providing any evidence that there was any medical or scientific reason for the blockade,” the college wrote.

“Her statement does not match the information coming from public health, and moreover, is not accurate, according to the ruling.

The blockades in China and South Korea were evidence that reduced the spread of COVID-19, the college wrote.

For the respondent to state otherwise is misinformed and misleading and moreover an irresponsible statement to be made on social media during a pandemic is read in the decision.

Gill is co-founder of the Concerned Ontario Doctors advocacy group. Her Twitter account has more than 56,000 followers. She could not be reached for comment.

Her claim that vaccinations were not necessary was also deemed inappropriate by the college, which said the vaccines had been tested and approved in Canada and were the best way to end the pandemic.

While it is possible for a return to normal life without vaccinating the public, this is a high-risk strategy and could potentially take years to achieve, the college wrote.

According to the ruling, Gill did not provide evidence to support the statement that the vaccines were not needed.

It would be expected and understandable if a certain section of the general public who read this statement decided to discontinue the vaccine with the certainty that it was acting as instructed by a physician, the college wrote.

For this reason, the commission considered it irresponsible and a potential risk to public health for the respondent to have made this statement in the midst of a pandemic.











The college appeals committee also hired Gill to retweet that contact tracking, testing, and isolation were counterproductive, a view called unprotected.

The committee would expect a certain part of the non-trained medical public reading this post to then decide not to follow the rules and recommendations of the government and public health regarding the tracking, testing and isolation of contacts, “the decision reads.

This can have significant negative consequences for public health. Respondents’ comments in this regard are irresponsible and careless in the current context and climate. ”

While Gill had argued that her tweets were taken out of context, the college said tweets by nature had limited context. Nor did the college admit that her tweets were done on a personal account.

The biography of the respondents on Twitter makes it very clear that she is a doctor and also identifies her as the leader of a group of doctors, Ontario Concerned Doctors, ”she said.

Respondents’ tweets are accessible to the public. Moreover, members of the public who are not healthcare professionals are likely to attribute considerable weight and authority to respondents’ tweets, given her profession.

