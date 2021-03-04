Egyptian President: We need to reach legal agreement on the Ethiopian dam

ROME / Mexico: Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, will become the first pope to set foot in Iraq, where he hopes to encourage the declining Christian community to stay in their ancient homeland while extending a hand of friendship in the Islamic world.

The three-day pilgrimage comes despite a recent increase in coronavirus cases in Iraq and an increase in violence. Francis arrives just days after rocket attack on Ain al-Assad base in Iraq’s western desert, which awaits US-led coalition troops

A civilian contractor was killed in Wednesday’s barrage blamed by the United States on Iranian-backed militias. Benedict XVI, who resigned as pontiff eight years ago, warned in an interview Monday that the visit is a dangerous journey: for security reasons and for the coronavirus.

Confirming that the visit was still moving forward in his weekly speech on Wednesday, Francesco said: For a long time I wanted to meet these people who have suffered so much. I urge you to accompany this apostolic journey with your prayers, so that it may occur in the best way possible and bear the hoped-for fruits.

The Iraqi people are waiting for us, they were waiting for St. John Paul II, who was forbidden to go. A people cannot be disappointed a second time. Let us pray that this journey will be successful.

This is Francis’s first trip abroad in about 15 months due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent movement restrictions. Although the 84-year-old Argentine pontiff and his entourage have all been vaccinated against COVID-19, no such inoculation campaign has taken place in Iraq. Most of the country will be under strict blockade during his visit and movement between provinces will be restricted.

On Tuesday, a pope spokesman said he would travel in his usual white non-popemobile armored vehicle and that he would not meet crowds other than those attending mass in the northern Kurdish town of Erjela on Sunday. .

This is a special situation, so the transports will all be in a closed vehicle, which means it will be complicated to see the pope on the street, said Matteo Brunei, spokesman, at a press conference attended by Arab News. There will be a number of meetings, but none will be more than a few hundred people.

Francis touches on Baghdad on Friday, where he will be received at the airport by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi prime minister, in the first meeting between a pope and an Iraqi prime minister since 2008.

He will then head to the presidential palace for a private meeting with President Barham Salih, who will introduce him to local political and religious authorities. Salih has met with the pope in Rome on two occasions: the first time on November 24, 2018 and against on January 25 last year.

In the afternoon, Francesco will meet with the Christian community at the Syrian Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of Permanent Assistance, where at least 47 Christians died in a Daesh attack in 2010. At the church, restored in 2012, he will be welcomed by the Patriarch Joseph Younan.

Perhaps the most anticipated leg of the visit falls on Saturday, when Francis travels to Najaf, the holy city where Imam Ali, the fourth Islamic caliph, is buried. Here, Francesco will meet with 90-year-old Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the spiritual leader of Iraq’s Shiites.

Francis became the first pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula two years ago when he met with Sunni cleric Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, al-Azhar’s grand imam, in Abu Dhabi. There, the two faith leaders signed a document on human brotherhood for world peace and issued a joint call for freedom of religion.

Saturday’s visit to Najaf will be the first face-to-face meeting between a Catholic papacy and a Shiite ayatollah. The meeting at Al-Sistanis’s modest home has been billed as a courtesy visit so no joint statement is expected, though it is likely a verbal statement. However, it will mark a symbolic moment through which the pope extends a hand of friendship to the other major branch of Islam.

However, there are considerable geopolitical implications. Al-Sistani is widely seen as a counterweight to Iran’s influence in Iraq and among Shiites as a whole. Meeting him, Francesco is effectively recognizing Sistan as the prominent voice of Shiite Islam over its powerful rival, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Al-Sistani commands extraordinary respect among Iraq’s Shiite majority. Thousands of young people learned from his 2014 fatwa to take up arms against Daesh when the group made lightning progress in the north. His sermons, often delivered through representatives, can have far-reaching political consequences.

A show of solidarity by al-Sistani could now also give Christian Iraqis a measure of protection from Iraqis looting Shiite militias, which have terrorized Christian families and prevented many from returning home from internal displacement.

After his meeting with Al-Sistani, Francesco will visit the ancient city of Ur in the present-day southern province of Dhi Qar, considered in the Bible as the birthplace of Abrahams.

There, an interfaith meeting is planned with representatives of all faiths present in Iraq, including Yazidis an ancient culture brought to the brink of annihilation by Daesh fanatics when the militant group launched a massacre and rape campaign in their homeland of Sinjar in August 2014.

On Saturday afternoon, Francis will celebrate Mass at Baghdad’s Chaldean Cathedral, the first part of the Chaldean rite for a Catholic pope along with Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the Chaldean patriarch.

Pope Francis said in a video message Thursday that he wants to be seen by the Iraqi people as a repentant pilgrim seeking God's forgiveness and reconciliation after years of war and terrorism and for comforting hearts and healing wounds.

On Sunday, Francis will arrive in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, where he will be welcomed by Autonomous Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Although security is much better in Erbil compared to other Iraqi cities, Western targets were fired rockets there in mid-February.

The Sunni Muslim-majority Kurdistan region has long been considered a holy site for Iraqis persecuted by ethno-religious minorities. During the war with Daesh, tens of thousands of Christians and Yazidis fled to hastily relocated camps behind the Peshmerga lines. Slow reconstruction efforts and ongoing security concerns have left many looking forward to returning.

From Erbil, Francis will fly by helicopter to the provincial capital Nineveh Mosul, which from 2014 to 2017 was the de facto self-proclaimed capital of the Daesh caliphate. Large areas of the once-thriving mall were flattened on the flight of U.S.-led coalitions to retake the city, and many of its precious religious sites were vandalized by Daesh fanatics.

Here Francis will pray to honor the victims in the Square of the Four Syrian-Catholic, Syrian Orthodox, Armenian and Chaldean Churches. Francis will be welcomed there by Archbishop Mosuls Najib Michael Moussa and the local governor.

He will then fly by helicopter to Qaraqosh, a Christian-majority town, where on August 6-7, 2014, about 45,000 people were expelled from the Daesh hordes. It means the Sunday Angelus prayer at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which was badly damaged by Daesh and used as a firing range.

Mass at Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil will be Francis’s last appointment in Iraq. He is then scheduled to fly to Rome from Baghdad on Monday.