The threat of attack on the Christchurch Mosque prompted the printing of the name during the court appearance

A man who allegedly made a series of online posts threatening to carry out a terrorist attack including car bombings in Christchurch on March 15, the second anniversary of the mosque massacre, has been given name printing.

The 27-year-old appeared in Christchurch District Court on Friday morning charged with threatening to kill, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Court documents claim the man threatened to kill people attending the An Nur Mosque (Al Noor Mosque) and the Linwood Mosque.

The crime was committed on February 28, documents say.

READ MORE:

* The man is accused of allegedly making online threats to carry out a terrorist attack on March 15th

* The man who wrote hate speech outside the mosque spoken by the police

* Christchurch Mosque attacks: Police say no gunmen entered the mosque before the attack



Through an attorney on duty, the man sought to have his name printed, claiming that publishing his name could endanger his safety while in custody, and cause him and his family extreme hardship.

Police did not object to the application.

Judge Walker renamed the man the oppressor and left him in custody until March 19.

The accused, who was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, looked around the courtroom when he entered the dock and was calm throughout the appearance. He did not apply for parole.

The man’s father, who attended the hearing, declined to comment outside the court.

Chris Skelton / Stuff Christchurch Mosque An Nur (Al Noor Mosque) on Friday, March 5, 2021, after it emerged that threats had been made against two city mosques for the second anniversary of the March 15 terrorist attack.

The team of armed perpetrators raided properties in St Albans and Linwood shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Two men were arrested. One of them was later left without charge.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford said police searched the two properties after receiving information from a member of the public about communications on the 4chan site.

4chan is an anonymous online messaging board known to be frequented by far-right individuals.

On Sunday evening, a person made a series of posts on the site using a name similar to the one used online by the Australian terrorist who fatally shot 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

They said they planned to take action on March 15 this year by carrying out a remote attack on two mosques using car bombs.

The blasts would be broadcast live, the person said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERTSON / STUFF Police search a Devonport Ln property in St Albans, Christchurch, after a person made a series of online posts threatening a terrorist attack.

The Canterbury District Commander, Chief Inspector John Price, described the threat, which police received through the anonymous 0800 tipline Crimestoppers, as average.

Asked why the information was first noticed by a member of the public rather than by intelligence services monitoring sites like 4chan, Price said: Whether it comes from the public or intelligence sources, what matters is that we get it these things seriously.

Police reportedly visited mosques in Christchurch after learning of online threats and searching for bombs. Nothing of interest was found.

John Kirk-Anderson / Stuff A police officer enters the Devonport Ln property in St Albans, Christchurch.

The price did not mean if anything significant was found in the homes searched Thursday, but investigators removed the computer equipment from St Albans property.

He urged people to be vigilant until March 15 and report any related behavior immediately.

Any message of hatred or people wanting to cause harm to our community will not be tolerated, but not in the Kiwi way.

The person who made the threats on 4chan said they were originally English but grew up in South Africa before moving to New Zealand in 2009.

Canterbury Muslim Association spokesman Abdigani Ali said police worked with Muslim city leaders to address the threat to their community.

There is no room for hate speech and hate crimes in our country, and every community, regardless of race or creed, should feel a sense of security and belonging.

A spokeswoman for the New Zealand Women’s Islamic Council said the threats to use car bombs at two mosques on March 15 were particularly cruel.

Chris Skelton / Stuff Christchurch Linwood Mosque on Friday, March 5, 2021, after it emerged that threats had been made against two of the city’s mosques for the second anniversary of the March 15 terrorist attack.

This shows the need for a strong national security system, with clear leadership and direction that works with communities.

There can be no tolerance for direct threats to people or buildings, whether these are done online or offline.

Linwood Masjid Imam Abdul Lateef said it was sad to hear someone who had tried to intimidate the community.

He thought people would not bother though they would not take the threat seriously.

We rely on [the police] to protect us, and they are doing the best they can, he said.

Wigram MP Megan Woods wrote on Twitter that her heart goes out to all my friends who are feeling intimidated by this.

This is a threat to all of us and has no place in our country.

The Australian terrorist, now 30, was jailed last year without the possibility of parole after he pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of committing a terrorist act.