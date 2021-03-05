1 in 2 infected with Covid in Hyd: Survey | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: Hyderabad is now moving towards what scientists call herd immunity against the pandemic virus, if the result of a research study is any indication. The study by the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) based in the city and the National Food Institute (NIN) finds that one in every two people in Hyderabad or 54% of the population had contracted the virus, with or without symptoms.

City researchers reached the levels of immunity based on a seropositive study. While every other person in Hyderabad has had Covid-19, the city can go towards herd immunity. The current vaccination machine would further boost immunity levels in Hyderabad.

The data show that the population of Hyderabad may be moving slowly towards herd immunity, which will certainly be accelerated by the ongoing vaccination effort, said CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra

The study covering about 9,000 samples was conducted in 30 municipal pavilions. Women showed a marginally higher seropositivity rate (56%) than men (53%). Those over 70 years of age showed a lower seropositivity (49%), probably due to limited mobility and extra care received by older individuals during the pandemic. Surprisingly, those who had positive Covid-19 cases in their families showed a maximum seropositivity of 78%. This was followed by those with known COVID-19 contacts outside their family (68%). Bharat Biotech was also part of the research group.

About 300 people each from 30 pavilions, all older than 10 years, were tested. Most pavilions showed the same range of seroprevalence, from 50 to 60%. However, some neighborhoods showed up to 70% or up to 30%.

Previous studies by researchers from more than 40 research institutions had found that widespread asymptomatic and undetected Covid-19 infection affected more than 10 million people in the country by September 2020. The decline in new cases after that could be for due to continued humoral immunity between exposure subcommunities. We found that 95% of seropositive subjects also had significant neutralizing activity, suggesting at least partial immunity. He confirms that by September 2020, there was a large group of recovered Indians with at least partial immunity. The subsequent nationwide decline in new cases starting in October 2020 can be well understood through these observations, the previous study updated on 28 February had stated.

Dr A Laxmaiah, senior scientist at NIN, said having a larger number of rooms in the home and small family-sized households had a low prevalence of coronavirus infection.

This multiple random sampling study in Hyderabad showed that more than 75% of the seropositive population did not know they had been infected in the past. This suggests seroconversion, meaning antibody formation has also occurred with silent infections, said Dr R Hemalatha, director, NIN.

According to the study, individuals who had suffered severe Covid-19 symptoms as well as those who were asymptomatic both had equivalent seroprevalence of about 54%. About 18% of the study group had been tested earlier and were found to be positive for coronavirus and 90% of them were found to be seropositive, suggesting that they maintain the antibody response. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos